The controversial MMS leaks have sparked debates online, highlighting the importance of internet safety. Within weeks, popular faces from the internet have become victims of MMS leak controversies. Pakistan’s TikTok star Imsha Rehman is one among them. While the internet sensation has deleted her social media accounts, the explicit video leaks continue to keep her at the centre of controversy. The TikTok star is trending on the internet, with unofficial accounts of Imsha taking centre stage with lip-syncing videos and viral Instagram reels. Her videos online have captivated fans. Who Is Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman? Why Has She Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts? Meet Star Influencer Whose Intimate Video Leak Made Her Viral Sensation.

For the unversed, an alleged explicit video of Imsha Rehman was leaked online, which later went viral, sparking backlash from her followers. The criticisms forced her to deactivate her social media accounts. Despite the move, the matter remains in the spotlight, with many unofficial pages taking over Instagram with videos and TikTok clips of Imsha. The videos are receiving much love and attention from social media users, with Imsha’s followers seemingly loving them.

Imsha Rehman Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imsha Rehman (@imshaa_rehman)

Imsha Rehman is one of the biggest social media influencers in Pakistan, commanding a legion of followers on Instagram and TikTok. She shares lifestyle-related content and often lip-syncs in trending Instagram reels. As the controversy surrounding her MMS leak snowballed, she posted a brief statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, before going offline. “The backlash has been overwhelming,” she wrote. Her TikTok bio read, “Jab tak video viral hai maine ne ID off kar di hai (Till the time video is viral, I have deactivated my account).” Mathira's Private Video Leaked Online: Pakistani Influencer's Explicit MMS Surfaces on Social Media, Here's What We Know So Far.

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imsha Rehman 🌸 (@imsharehman_)

This is not the first instance when a Pakistani social media influencer has become a victim of an online privacy breach. Popular social media personality Minahil Malik also quit social media after an intimate video of her was leaked online. In addition, Pakistani TV host Mathira Mohammad is also at the centre of controversy following a private video leak. However, in both these cases, Minahil and Mathira have claimed the videos to be fake.

