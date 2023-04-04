Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): N7 - The Nitrogen Platform is glad to announce the commencement of its partnership with Hopscotch, India's largest kids' apparel e-store. Based in Mumbai, Hopscotch is India's largest online kids' prominent eCommerce player. Established in 2012, today, Hopscotch is India's leading kids fashion e-commerce portal positioned at the sweet spot of aspiration and affordability. The brand features the latest trends in kids' fashion on its store online and has served millions of parents across 1,300 Indian cities. Recently it was announced that they had achieved triple-digit growth YoY serving an enormous base of over 3 million active users, with 70 per cent of its demand from tier 2 and smaller towns.

As a part of this engagement, N7 - The Nitrogen Platform aims to establish a robust security solution to prevent and mitigate DDoS attacks.

One significant challenge Hopscotch faced was DDoS attacks and apart from mitigating this, it also wanted to create a safe and secure experience for its website visitors. Nitrogen's Rate Limiting, Web Application Firewall (WAF) & Human Detector Features helped in identifying & mitigating attacks.

For starters, N7 - The Nitrogen Platform is an omnichannel performance optimizer developed exclusively for digital retailers to enhance speed, scale, and security for web and mobile applications while saving on infrastructure costs. It seamlessly works with all commerce platforms making its clients' storefront available in peak traffic for any location, device, and platform at Zero Installation, Zero Code Change, and Zero hardware to buy.

Nitrogen's Managed WAF offering leverages internal security experts that react to attacks and mitigate them as it happens. The Nitrogen team also creates personalized rules for the unique vulnerabilities that each client may have.

E-commerce firms are losing competitive advantage due to price scrapping and product information scrapping. Malicious bots also increase the infrastructure cost of running a website. Nitrogen's Human Detector recognizes a malicious bot and improves ROI.

On this occasion, Nitrogen's CEO Manoj Bubna explains, "Ecommerce sites will always be a 'hot' target for cyberattacks as they are treasure troves of personal and financial data. Nitrogen's Managed WAF offering makes it easier for mid-sized firms to leverage the best global security capabilities without having to create the entire capability in-house."

Hopscotch, a top kids' fashion brand in India since its establishment in 2012, strikes the ideal balance between aspiration and affordability. The company has served millions of parents across 1,300 Indian cities and offers the most recent kids' apparel trends on its online store. Apart from being one of the largest fashion brands in the country, Hopscotch is backed by a range of institutional investors, including RPG Ventures, India Infoline Seed fund, LionRock Capital, Rise Capital. Prominent HNIs, Eduardo Saverin (Co-founder, Facebook), Wei Yan (CTO and co-founder of Diapers.com), Atul Nishar (founder of Aptech), Toivo Annus (CTO and co-founder of Skype), and Nisa Godrej (MD GCPL) have backed the company and continue to advise the business as it scales to new heights.

N7 - Nitrogen Platform is a new age Digital experience and Streaming platform that delivers better digital experiences, drives conversions, and increases engagement. Nitrogen Platform accelerates performance by using predictive caching, 3rd party Java Script Manager and instantaneous rendering of catalog & product pages. With its ultra-fast network and edge computing, the Nitrogen platform is used by its globally located customers to provide accelerated content delivery, supreme quality video, advanced security & hyper-personalized experiences. Nitrogen platform also includes a real digital experience monitor that provides an unprecedented level of insight into user interactions and server-side application transactions. To know more, visit - https://www.n7.io/

Global brands like Shoppers Stop, Aza Fashions, Kalyan Jewellers, Candere, Hopscotch, Baby Chakra, Bajaj Allianz, Tata Capital, Isha Foundation, and many more, rely on Nitrogen platform for their website's performance, security, and scalability needs.

