Washington [USA], February 2 (ANI): India's rising squash star Anahat Singh sealed the biggest title of her career, winning the Squash On Fire Open 2026 in Washington on Sunday.

To secure her first-ever Professional Squash Association (PSA) Bronze-leveltitle, she outclassed the top-seed and England's 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Georgina Kennedy. This is her 15th title overall on the PSA tour, as per Olympics.com.

Anahat made light work of Georgina, ranked 10th in women's singles competition, and won 3-0 (12-10, 11-5, 11-7) in 26 minutes to secure the title. The world's 31st-ranked star had a first-round bye and started her campaign in pre-quarters with a win over South Africa's Hayley Ward, following it with massive wins over second seed Sana Ibrahim of Egypt in the quarter-finals and Sabrina Sobhy of the USA to make it to the title clash.

In the first game of the title clash, Anahat trailed 8-10 but fought back to get four successive points and get the opening game. The 17-year-old Anahat went down 3-2 in the second game, but another four-point burst brought her back in the game, and from there she did not look back. In the third game, the Indian attained a 5-1 lead in less than two minutes and outclassed the English player to secure the maiden PSA bronze-level title.

"I am extremely happy. Coming into this event, I played the British Junior Open a few weeks back, and I did not play too well. I knew in between these events I had some time to train, and I did as much as I possibly could to get the best out of my game. I knew I wanted to do well in these events, get my ranking up and also put on a performance, and I'm glad I was able to do that this time," she said as quoted by Olympics.com.

Anahat was also the part of the Indian team which won their maiden Squash World Cup title last year and won the Women's Challenger Player of the Season and shared the Women's Young Player of the Season award last year. (ANI)

