How Natya Therapy Became India's New Age Healing Revolution -- The Vision of Dr. Komal Shah

New Delhi [India], November 17: In a country where art has always been a language of the soul, Natya Therapy emerged as a movement that turned that language into healing. What began as an idea in 2015 has now become one of India's most impactful wellness revolutions -- rooted in tradition, yet designed for the modern mind.

At the heart of this movement stands its founder, Dr. Komal Shah, a visionary who transformed classical art into a powerful medium for emotional and mental wellbeing.

Where Ancient Art Meets Modern HealingNatya Therapy is built on a simple yet profound belief:

the body remembers, expresses, and heals when given the right rhythm.

By blending classical Indian dance, music, breathwork, mudras, and expressive techniques, Dr. Komal Shah created a structured therapeutic system that helps individuals release stress, manage anxiety, and reconnect with their inner strength.

Over the past decade, Natya Therapy has evolved from a concept into a national movement -- embraced by youth, professionals, educators, NGOs, and even law enforcement.

Komal's powerful mental wellness session for the Mumbai Police, attended by hundreds of officers, established Natya Therapy not merely as art -- but as a need.

A Founder Who Built a Healing EcosystemAs a trained performing artist with a Master's in Performing Arts, Dr. Shah used her artistic roots to create a healing language that resonates deeply with people of all ages.

Her journey includes:* Conducting workshops across India and abroad

* Working with autistic children through classical expressive methods

* Guiding corporate teams struggling with stress and burnout

* Turning auditoriums into emotional sanctuaries

* Launching global virtual workshops during the pandemic

* Introducing the Natya Therapy App and Courses for accessible learning

* Her work has shaped Natya Therapy into one of India's most trusted expressive-healing platforms.

Recognised for a Decade of ImpactDr. Shah's contribution to expressive arts therapy has earned her significant recognition. She was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the MBR Foundation, featured across media platforms, and honoured with the Youth Icon Award, the Rashtra Pratibha Sanman, and the WAH Story Award.

Today, she stands as a Padma Shri nominee, a reflection of her national influence in the fields of arts and wellness.

A Landmark Achievement in 2025Recently, she was honoured with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025, powered by India Times Now -- one of the country's most respected civilian recognitions.

The Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman is considered an elite national honour, awarded to individuals who create measurable and meaningful societal impact. Only a distinguished handful receive this recognition each year, making it a symbol of excellence, innovation, and leadership.

For Dr. Komal Shah, this award signifies the national importance of the movement she created -- a validation that Natya Therapy has become a transformative force in India's healing landscape.

Natya Therapy at 10: A New Vision for IndiaAs Natya Therapy celebrates a decade, it stands as a testament to what can happen when tradition meets intention.

Dr. Shah's mission continues to evolve -- shaping a generation that understands healing not as a clinical process, but as a journey of expression, awareness, and cultural connection.

Her philosophy remains simple yet powerful:"Healing begins the moment you start listening to your body."

Natya Therapy has helped thousands take that first step -- and with Dr. Komal Shah leading the way, the movement is only just beginning.

