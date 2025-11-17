Mumbai, November 17: Five students from a private school in Mumbai's Ghatkopar were taken to Rajawadi Hospital on Monday afternoon, November 17, after reportedly suffering food poisoning from samosas served at the school canteen. The incident was reported around 2.15 pm by a security guard at the hospital.

According to Dr Ajit, Assistant Medical Officer at Rajawadi Hospital, two children, aged 10 and 11, remain under outpatient treatment and are said to be stable, PTI reported. The remaining three students, all aged 11, were discharged against medical advice. Mumbai CNG Crisis: Autos Line Up Across City As Gas Supply Hit After Pipeline Damage (See Pics).

5 Children Fall Ill After Eating Canteen Samosa in Mumbai

The affected students have been identified as Ikra Jafar Miyaj Sayyad (11), Vaija Gulam Husen (10), Rajik Khan (11), Aarush Khan (11), and Afjal Shaikh (11). Civic officials said all five were brought in with symptoms consistent with food poisoning soon after consuming snacks at the KVK School canteen.

Following the incident, police have launched an investigation to determine the source of contamination. Officers are examining food samples and questioning the canteen operator. Parents of the students have also complained, and an FIR has been registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Mumbai Hostage Scare: INR 2 Crore Dues for School Project Called ‘Swachhta Monitor’ Drove Rohit Arya to Plan Hostage Drama at RA Studio in Powai.

Last year, a similar food poisoning episode in a Thane private school affected 45 students after a mid-day meal, highlighting recurring concerns over food safety in educational institutions.

