New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI/SRV Media): Gujarat-based Ed-Tech startup, Digital Class marketplace is pioneering in the education sector, by connecting the educational community worldwide through a single platform. Digital Class looks to spread its footprint, with its Ed-Tech solutions, B2B, B2C, and marketplace models. The startup was founded in 2017 by Hitesh Mohkar.

Since its launch, Digital Class claims to have more than 3300-course sellers and thousands of learners successfully adopted platforms worldwide. Digital Class offers a solution for Edtech companies, educators, coaching institutions, educational YouTubers, and home tutors to promote their online courses and educational services from a single educational marketplace where users can search compare, and buy it with easy access.

Digital Class - Gujarat-based Ed-Tech startup has been launched to fulfill the unavailability of the dedicated educational marketplace for online courses and educational services, a platform helpful for every Ed-Tech company, educators, and users. The Ed-Tech startup offers platform and services as well as stunning UI interface design and security. Digital Class opened up a new way to promote their online courses and educational services using the single educational marketplace.

Digital Class is the first educational marketplace for online courses & educational services in India. It is a single platform where a user finds all kinds of educational needs. It acts as the second source of selling platform for educators & companies where they can add/list courses & services to enroll users from this platform and users can search compare and buy it by applying various search options. It offers a variety of courses and services for all education categories from well-experienced educators to learning students.

During the pandemic, Digital Class has grown with the joining of thousands of course sellers and students. With the rapid change and user behavior of shifting from offline to online for education, Digital Class has become the one-stop destination to make the right and informed decision, establish itself as the single education marketplace for online tutoring and E-Learning Space. In a short period, The Company has also aggressive plans to expand geographically in other regions by introducing new products & features.

"We at Digital Class provide a platform for users where they can avail all kinds of educational services and courses at one place and also it helps Educators, Edtech companies solve their challenges to connect with each other. During the pandemic where everyone was shifting from offline to online mode for learning as well as teaching, we noted a remarkable growth for the adoption of our marketplace. We also are on the mission of connecting the whole educational community on a single platform.", says Hitesh Mohkar, Founder and CEO of Digital Class.

This sole platform built for revolutionizing online teaching and learning and greater user experience helps course sellers to drive more engagement for courses & services and give a personalized learning experience to students to increase their knowledge by choosing the right educator. More than 3300-course sellers already selling courses from Digital Class, and thousands of students already learned efficiently from the platform & access study contents, tests, and quizzes, etc. from expert and experienced teachers across 150+ cities and 13+ countries.

To know more about Digital Class, please visit Digital Class

or download the Android App from the Google play store.

