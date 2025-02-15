ATK

New Delhi [India], February 15: Human BioSciences, a leader in biotechnology and wound care solutions, is tackling one of our most pressing health challenges: diabetic wounds. With diabetes affecting over 500 million people worldwide, the complications of untreated wounds--such as ulcers and amputations--are rising at an alarming rate. Human BioSciences' Kollagen™ is delivering hope and faster recovery to needy patients.

The Growing Threat of Diabetic Ulcers - Diabetic foot ulcers contribute significantly to the risk of lower-limb amputations, presenting a major healthcare challenge globally. According to the International Diabetes Federation, one in three diabetic patients is likely to develop a foot ulcer during their lifetime, significantly impacting their quality of life and increasing healthcare costs. These wounds often become chronic, resistant to healing, and prone to infection without advanced interventions.

Human BioSciences has developed Kollagen™ to address this challenge. Unlike traditional collagen products, Kollagen™ retains the triple helix structure critical for effective tissue repair, ensuring faster and more robust healing for diabetic ulcers. This innovation has proven to reduce recovery times, lower the risk of infection, and improve patient outcomes.

Innovative Solutions for Diabetic Wounds Diabetic ulcers often require specialized care to combat prolonged inflammation, impaired circulation, and delayed healing. Kollagen™'s unique structural integrity allows it to integrate effectively within the body, supporting tissue regeneration and closing wounds at a much higher rate when compared to traditional methods.

"Human BioSciences is focused on developing innovative approaches tailored to address the unique challenges of diabetic patients. Kollagen™ is more than a product--it's a lifeline for those facing the life-altering consequences of untreated wounds," said Dr. Rohan Jain, President of Human Biosciences. "Our mission is to expand access to advanced wound care solutions, fostering better management of diabetes and enhanced healing experiences for patients."

Real-World Impact - Through partnerships with hospitals and clinics in diabetes hotspots such as India, Brazil, and the United States, Human Biosciences is making a tangible difference. By integrating Kollagen™ into wound care protocols, healthcare providers report improved healing speed and decreased complications among diabetic patients.

"Medifil® II and SkinTemp® II in dealing with complex wounds, both products work like a piece of a puzzle, it is always the small pieces that make the big picture," said Dr. Hope Earl R. Bucog, a clinical wound specialist. "An enormous amount of improvement a week after the application of Medifil® II / SkinTemp® II which is mutually satisfying between me and my patients. Thank You Human Biosciences"

Future-Forward Mission - Human BioSciences is dedicated to expanding its global footprint to make Kollagen™ accessible to more patients battling diabetes-related wounds. By forming strategic partnerships in regions with high diabetes prevalence, the company aims to improve lives and reduce the burden on healthcare systems.

"Diabetic wounds represent a widespread yet underappreciated challenge, but timely and effective interventions can prevent severe complications," added Dr. Jain. "Human Biosciences is committed to providing innovative solutions that save limbs, restore mobility, and improve quality of life."

About Human BioSciences: Human BioSciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr. Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen™ technology, pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type-1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes: SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets, Medifil® II Collagen Particles, and Collatek® Collagen Gel. HBS is planning global expansion with joint venture partnerships in countries like Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Germany, UAE, Qatar, Vietnam, and Pakistan, some of which are already signed while others are in ongoing discussions. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution through facilities in the USA and India while expanding its global partnerships.For more information, visit: www.humanbiosciences.com

