Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): The stage is all set and the studios of PTC Network are once again brimming with Talent from across Punjab.

PTC Punjabi unveils its season two of the Show "Hunar Punjab Da" with Sunanda Sharma as its anchor.

This will be the first time that Singer and actor Sunanda Sharma will be hosting a show on TV. The show will air Monday to Thursday 7: 30 PM on PTC Punjabi.

The concept and format of this season of Hunar Punjab da is totally different from the previous year. While last year most of the entries were invited through digital medium and their talent was showcased digitally, this year the show has got even bigger and brighter. The show will have active participation of the best of the celebs of Punjabi industry, Local talent from the cities of Punjab, their passion and urge to deliver the best through their talent will also be highlighted.

"It is said that every Punjabi is talented and Hunar Punjab Da is an attempt to showcase some of these talented people. It is so heartwarming to see these amazing human beings who are inspirations in courage, passion and dedication," says Rabindra Narayan, M.D & President, PTC Network.

Punjab is a land of talent and the progression of these artists and performers has outgrown, the new age artists are there to outperform and deliver the best in all such spheres of art and entertainment. One such Performer is too keen to see herself in the new role as a show anchor- Sunanda Sharma.

Talking to the Media Sunanda Sharma said, "I am excited about the show, we have got some of the finest entries in the show, these will not only entertain us but will also highlight, the emotions, the urge, the passion and commitment of the talent.Many People not caring about their antecedents have taken a big leap and are doing, what they thought they should. I salute the talent and the people and the team associated with the concept and format of the show."

In the Previous season of the show "Hunar Punjab Da" Prince Singh and Sunil Kumar won the title.

For more information, please visit: www.ptcpunjabi.co.in.

