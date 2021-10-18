Manchester United's defeat against Leicester City turned out to be quite frustrating for the team and of course the fans too. The Red Devils had a bad outing at the King Power Stadium and also Cristiano Ronaldo who failed to make a huge impact on the side. Frustrated with the result, Cristiano Ronaldo almost stormed down the tunnel and but reportedly was stopped by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was asked to applaud the travelling fans. With the way things panned out on the pitch Ronaldo was clearly upset and with this incident, things could have turned sour between the two. Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Set To Continue Despite Recent Slump.

Talking about the game, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford were the only ones who scored goals for the team. United players did attempt to net goals but none of them crossed the line. Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka were the only ones who could score goals for the team. Both teams were running in close when it comes to possession. The visitors had the ball for 52 per cent of time and the rest 48 by Leicester City.

After the game, Nemanja Matic opened upon about the huge disappointment they faced during the match. Furthermore, he apologised to the fans and said, that they deserve much better than this. "We are sorry for them [the supporters] They support us, especially away [and] they are top. They deserve much, much better than this," he said. United will next take on Liverpool on October 24, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).