Tarn Taran, October 18: A minor girl was allegedly raped in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. The incident took place three weeks ago in Saidpur village of the district. However, a case was registered in this matter on October 16. The accused has been identified as 35-year-old Jaswinder Singh alias Jassa Halwai. The accused is currently absconding. Punjab Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped in Ludhiana; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Tribune, On September 26, the accused sent intoxicants to the 13-year-old. The girl reportedly mixed these intoxicants in her parents’ food. As her parents fell asleep after consuming the food, the rape survivor went to the accused’s home. Singh then allegedly raped the girl.

The case has been registered against the accused Sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act. The police have started an investigation into tha matter. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the accused. Initially, the family of the girl was reluctant to approach the police.

Earlier this month, a class 12 student was raped and impregnated allegedly by her friend. The accused is junior to the girl in the school. The alleged sexual assault took place in Ludhiana city of Punjab four months ago. However, it came to light when it was found that the girl was 18 weeks pregnant. A complaint was lodged in the matter.

