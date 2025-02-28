PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 28: In an era where EdTech companies rely heavily on venture funding, Hyderabad-based Innomatics Research Labs has achieved an extraordinary milestone transforming thousands of individuals into data scientists without raising a single rupee in external funding.

Founded in 2019, this bootstrapped EdTech has emerged as one of India's most trusted names in data science education, providing cutting-edge training and securing placements in over 500 companies.

Speaking about the journey, Founder and Managing Director Vishwanath Nyathani remarked, "We don't need millions in funding to create an impact. Many EdTechs raised massive investments but failed. We started with our own savings, and today, our impact speaks for itself."

With over 2,000 students currently enrolled in its Hyderabad campus, the demand for Innomatics' programs has skyrocketed, attracting learners from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and beyond.

Unlike conventional EdTech models, Innomatics places a strong emphasis on practical training and portfolio building. The institute mandates that students publish their projects on GitHub and LinkedIn, a strategy that has significantly boosted their employability.

CEO Kalpana Kaki Reddy emphasized the role of industry experts in their pedagogy: "We continuously onboard experienced professionals from top companies to train and mentor our students. Today, we have a pool of over 500 industry experts actively contributing to our training programs."

Beyond standard courses, Innomatics runs an industry-acclaimed internship program that welcomes aspiring data scientists regardless of their training background. Candidates undergo a common entrance test, and those with foundational knowledge are selected for immersive training in cutting-edge technologies such as Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI. With over 100 hours of live mentorship, this program is offered free of cost, reinforcing the company's commitment to democratizing data science education.

Raghuram, our Head of Analytics and AI, has been with us since the very beginning. His focus is on bringing in the right industry experts to ensure top-quality training for our trainees. No matter the effort or cost, the ultimate goal remains the same--helping them secure great opportunities in leading companies.

Innomatics Research Labs has become a beacon of hope for professionals from non-IT backgrounds and those with significant career gaps. Innomatics Research Labs has been honored with multiple prestigious awards, including recognition from Times of India, Radio City, MSME, and World Brand Affairs, which recently named it the 'Most Trusted Data Science EdTech in India.'

"Data science is not rocket science," noted CTO Bansal. "With dedicated effort--just 3-4 hours of study daily--and our internship program, anyone can make a smooth career transition."

The mentorship model at Innomatics is another game-changer. Unlike other EdTechs where students must raise support tickets and wait for responses, Innomatics provides real-time mentor access through its LMS portal, enabling instant doubt resolution and uninterrupted learning.

Innomatics' proactive engagement with hiring partners has played a pivotal role in its students' success. With over 50% of its graduates securing roles in top startups and product-based companies, the institute has built a robust client base that continues to seek trained professionals from Innomatics.

"Running a boot strapped Edtech was not easy when all the competitors chosen to raise funds and invest heavily in marketing. We have faced lot of hardships and lost almost all our savings. Looking at the struggles, We could have walked away, but we chose to stand tall," recalled Nyathani. Today, Innomatics Research Labs stands as one of India's largest and most trusted data science EdTech institutions, having conducted over 350 cohorts and delivered more than 400,000 hours of live training.

