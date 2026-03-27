VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27: In a move reflecting the growing intersection of technology and real estate in India, Ribitto Private Limited has announced the launch of RIBITTO, a digital platform aimed at making property investment more accessible, transparent, and structured for a wider pool of investors.

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Founded in 2025 and based in Hyderabad, the platform seeks to address long-standing challenges associated with traditional real estate investment, where high capital requirements, limited access to reliable information, and complex processes have often restricted participation to a smaller segment of investors. By leveraging a technology-driven approach, RIBITTO is designed to simplify how users discover, evaluate, and participate in property opportunities.

The platform aims to simplify how individuals discover and participate in property opportunities through fractional real estate participation, a model that allows multiple investors to collectively invest in high-value properties

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Founder Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy K said the idea for the platform emerged from closely observing the gaps in the real estate sector. "Our vision with RIBITTO is to use technology and fractional ownership models to create a transparent ecosystem where more people can participate in real estate without taking the hassles of traditional Property management," he said.

The launch comes at a time when India's proptech sector is witnessing increased momentum, with digital platforms gradually reshaping how property transactions and investments are approached. RIBITTO positions itself within this evolving landscape by focusing on reducing entry barriers and improving access to structured real estate opportunities.

In addition to building the platform, Mr. Reddy is also the author of the book "Real Estate Redefined for Future: How Small Investments Accumulate Generational Wealth In Real Estate," where he explores the concept of enabling long-term wealth creation through smaller, structured investments in property.

Speaking about the broader vision, he added, "We believe technology can play a key role in building trust and transparency in real estate. By creating a digital-first platform, we aim to bring greater efficiency to the process while enabling users to make more informed investment decisions."

With its launch, RIBITTO aims to contribute to the ongoing transformation of the fractional real estate sector by aligning property investment opportunities with the expectations of a new generation of digitally aware investors, while continuing to focus on accessibility, transparency, and ease of participation.

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