Kolhapur, March 27: Kolhapur is witnessing mounting fuel supply challenges as petrol pump operators across the city have decided to suspend operations between 9pm and 6am. The move comes in response to uncontrollable crowds and surging demand that continues to exceed the capped fuel limits.

Currently, fuel sales are restricted to INR 200 for two-wheelers and INR 2,000 for cars and three-wheelers. Despite these rationing measures, the situation remains tense. Several petrol pumps stayed shut on Friday, while those that operated saw long queues forming as early as morning. Motorists are still facing waiting times of 30 to 60 minutes, though officials say the situation has slightly improved compared to previous days. 'No Fuel Shortage in India': Govt Assures Adequate Petrol, Diesel, LPG Supply Nationwide Amid National Energy Emergencies Concerns.

Petrol pump operators have cited multiple challenges beyond crowd control. A key issue is the recent shift in payment policies by oil companies. Operators now need to make advance payments amounting to several lakhs to receive a single tanker of fuel. Earlier, a short credit period was available, allowing smoother operations. The sudden withdrawal of this facility has strained cash flow for many dealers, contributing to disruptions in supply. Man Detaches Bike Fuel Tank to Bypass Petrol Pump Rules Amid Shortage Rumours, Viral Video Surfaces.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur District Collector Amol Yedge has stepped in with strict measures to manage the crisis. A formal order has been issued banning the bulk sale of fuel in containers, cans, and bottles. Authorities believe this step has helped reduce panic buying and slightly eased pressure at fuel stations.

Officials continue to monitor the situation closely as residents hope for a swift return to normal fuel availability across the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).