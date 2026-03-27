Mumbai, March 27: As global energy supply chains face renewed pressure, millions of Indian households are navigating a significant shift in how they fuel their kitchens. The distinction between Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has moved from a matter of preference to a central pillar of national energy policy. Following the Natural Gas Distribution Order of 2026, the government has begun mandating a switch to PNG in "notified areas" where pipeline infrastructure is available.

While both fuels serve the same purpose, they differ fundamentally in their chemical composition, safety profiles, and delivery methods. How To Apply for MGL PNG Connection in Mumbai: A Step-by-Step Guide.

PNG vs LPG: Physical Properties and Safety Profiles

The most critical technical difference between the two fuels lies in their density relative to air. LPG is a mixture of propane and butane that is heavier than air. In the event of a leak, it tends to settle near the floor or in basement corners, creating a high risk of "pooling" and potential explosion. In contrast, PNG consists primarily of methane, which is lighter than air. If a leak occurs, the gas disperses rapidly into the atmosphere, significantly reducing the chance of an accidental fire. Additionally, PNG operates at a pressure approximately 200 times lower than the high-pressure environment of an LPG cylinder, providing an inherent secondary layer of safety for residential users.

Delivery and Storage Mechanics

The operational models of these fuels represent two different eras of utility management. LPG is a portable, refill-based system. Users must monitor their gas levels, book refills via apps or phone calls, and wait for physical delivery. This system remains the backbone of rural and semi-urban India due to its flexibility and lack of fixed infrastructure requirements. PNG, however, functions like a continuous utility, similar to water or electricity. It is delivered via a network of underground pipelines directly to the burner. This "set-and-forget" model eliminates the need for bulky cylinder storage in the kitchen and removes the logistical burden of delivery schedules. Under the new 2026 guidelines, authorities have even streamlined the "Right of Way" permissions to ensure last-mile connectivity is completed within 48 hours in residential clusters.

PNG vs LPG: Cost Comparison and Billing

In the current economic climate, PNG has emerged as the more cost-effective option for urban dwellers. While LPG prices in major metros like Mumbai and Delhi have hovered around INR 912 per 14.2 kg cylinder this month, PNG users typically see monthly bills ranging between INR 700 and INR 800 for equivalent usage.

The billing systems also differ:

LPG: A prepaid model where users pay a lump sum for each cylinder upfront.

A prepaid model where users pay a lump sum for each cylinder upfront. PNG: A postpaid, metered system where households are billed bi-monthly based on actual consumption recorded by a digital meter. What Is PNG Connection and How To Get It?

The government's aggressive push for PNG is driven by a need to reduce import dependency. India currently imports over 60 per cent of its LPG, making it vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz. Conversely, India produces roughly 50 per cent of its natural gas needs domestically. Under the latest mandate, households in notified PNG-ready areas have a 90-day window to switch. Failing to apply for a connection could lead to the cessation of LPG supplies, as the government seeks to divert limited cylinder stocks to remote regions that lack pipeline access.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).