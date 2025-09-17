PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17: The streets of Hyderabad turned into a sea of green on Sunday morning as over 3,000 participants - including children, parents, and citizens from all walks of life - gathered at Gachibowli Stadium for the 4th Edition of Ozone Run 2025. With the rallying cry "Transforming Grey to Green," the event underscored how fitness, family spirit, and environmental responsibility can converge into a powerful people's movement.

Also Read | ITR Filing Deadline Extended to September 30? Fake Circular Surfaces on Social Media, September 16 Was the Official Last Date.

Organized by SWAN - Save Water and Nature, under the stewardship of Founder & Chairperson Meghana Musunuri, Secretary Sridhar Vunnam, and young Ozone Run founders Bilvoa & Teerdha Vunnam, the event showcased Hyderabad's growing resolve to fight climate change at a community level.

Distinguished Guests and Community Endorsement

Also Read | IND-W vs AUS-W Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction and Who Will Win India vs Australia Women’s 2nd ODI 2025?.

The run was flagged off in the presence of Corporator Shri Jagadeeshwar, Rtn. Dr. S V Ram Prasad, District Governor - RCBH 3150, and Murthy, CEO of TV5, who applauded the initiative and praised Hyderabad's youth for championing climate action. Their words reflected the growing urgency to make sustainability not just a government or corporate agenda, but a citizen-driven mission.

Beyond Fitness: A Movement of Promises

This year's edition moved beyond being a fitness event. Participants pledged their commitment to the OZONE Framework, with 5,000+ pledges recorded for actions like tree plantation, reducing single-use plastic, water conservation, and fostering inclusivity. The symbolic act of pledging turned the event into a collective promise for a greener tomorrow.

The prestigious Climate Action Ambassador Awards were also conferred, recognizing the relentless efforts of educational institutions, organizations, and individuals driving meaningful impact in the fight against climate change.

Sport Meets Sustainability

The much-anticipated 10K Run brought together budding athletes and fitness enthusiasts, with competitions across categories - Boys & Girls (below 16 years) and Men & Women (above 16 years). Winners were honored with cash prizes and trophies, their determination embodying the spirit of resilience, teamwork, and environmental consciousness.

Reflecting on the success, Race Director Koyya Sudha Rani remarked: "Ozone Run 2025 was not just a race, it was a festival of hope. Families ran hand in hand, children cheered with passion, and citizens pledged for a cause bigger than themselves. Every step today took us closer to transforming grey to green."

Partnerships for a Greener Hyderabad

The event's success was amplified through the support of key partners and collaborators including HiVision Foundation, Narayana Group of Schools, Ignite Junior College, Fountainhead Global School, The Shriram Universal School, Chirec International School, Abhaya School, RCBH 3150, Srini Infra, Sumo Biscuits, IQ301, Anil Graphics, Pearson, Youth for Seva, Hyderabad Runners, Save Soil, Digital Connect, Telangana Sports Authority, and Hyderabad Traffic Police. Their collective contribution ensured smooth execution and maximum impact.

A Milestone in Hyderabad's Sustainability Journey

The Ozone Run 2025 has emerged as more than just an annual sporting event; it has become a symbol of Hyderabad's commitment to sustainability. With its growing participation, increasing pledges, and wider community recognition, the run has firmly positioned itself as a landmark initiative in the city's climate action calendar.

As the sun set on Gachibowli, one message echoed loud and clear: Hyderabad is not just running for fitness, it is running for its future - greener, healthier, and more inclusive.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)