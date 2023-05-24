New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in Indian markets on July 10.

On April 25, Hyundai Motor India unveiled a design of its SUV - Hyundai EXTER. The model will have five variants that include EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect.

Also Read | No Regrets! People Who Have Extramarital Affairs Experience a Sense of Satisfaction, Shows New Study.

It will be available in 6 Monotone and 3 Dual tone exterior colour options including 2 New and Exclusive colors - Cosmic Blue, Ranger Khaki which are also available with Dual tone colour options.

Hyundai EXTER will be India's 1st sub-4-meter SUV equipped with six Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) as a standard.

Also Read | 'Disease Deadlier Than COVID-19 Might Be Around Corner, World Must Prepare for Next Pandemic,' Warns WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Ltd registered cumulative sales of 58,201 units in April, an increase of 3.5 per cent on a yearly basis.

Of the total sales, 49,701 units were sold domestically and the rest 8,500 units in exports. The company has attributed this growth to the overwhelming response to the recently launched Hyundai VERNA.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd achieved the highest ever annual total sales volume (domestic plus exports) of 720,565 units in the just concluded financial year 2022-23 with a yearly growth of 18.0 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL)is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC).

Hyundai Motor India presently operates with a network of 1,340 sales points and 1,502 service points across India. Its model line-up consists of 12 car models across segments, Grand i10 NIOS, i20, i20 N-Line, AURA, VENUE, VENUE N-Line, VERNA, CRETA, ALCAZAR, TUCSON, KONA Electric and all-electric SUV IONIQ 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)