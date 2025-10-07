VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: In a world marked by growing fissiparous tendencies, the need to bridge divides and foster global citizenship has never been greater. Rising to this challenge, India's International Movement to Unite Nations (I.I.M.U.N.); the world's largest youth-run non-profit, founded in 2011 and headquartered in Mumbai- embarked on one of its most ambitious initiatives yet: spanning fifteen days across five-cities, an unprecedented study tour to United States of America.

The program brought together 15 of India's brightest students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, exposing them to global institutions, democratic pillars, corporate giants, and cultural experiences, all aimed at preparing a new generation of glocal citizens.

Learning from Global Institutions

At the heart of the tour were engagements at the world's most influential institutions, including the United Nations Headquarters, World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. Students had the unique opportunity to interact with global leaders, including UN Under Secretary-General Amandeep Gill, who shared insights on the urgent need for United Nations reforms, a cause I.I.M.U.N. has championed for over a decade.

The study tour coincided with the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where leaders such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the world, allowing students to experience firsthand the dynamics of international diplomacy.

Academic Excellence: Ivy League to Silicon Valley

Recognizing the United States as home to some of the world's premier universities, the delegation visited Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Tufts, UC Berkeley, and Parsons, among others. Vice President of Harvard University, Peggy Newell and President of Tufts University Sunil Kumar were the highlight speakers. Faculty-led sessions introduced students to cutting-edge ideas on leadership, innovation, and sustainability.

Experiencing American Democracy

The delegation also engaged deeply with American democratic institutions and luminaries. Visits to the US Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court offered students an appreciation for governance and law-making in the world's most established democracy. Meetings with US Congressmen provided insights into the mechanics of American politics.

However, the highlight of the tour was the time spent with the first Indian origin Second lady of the United States of America, Mrs. Usha Vance.

Business, Finance & Innovation

Understanding economic leadership was another cornerstone of the trip. Students interacted with the Chairman for Global Investments at Bank of America, visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and held discussions with Sunil Garg, CEO of Citibank North America. A highlight was the rare and unforgettable interaction with Ajit Jain, Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway who taught the students about the importance of investments.

The cohort also explored corporate culture at leading multinationals, including Google, Uber, Nike, Microsoft, Cisco, Salesforce, and Siemens, and learned about philanthropy at Gates Ventures.

Public Health

To understand the US Public health system- the cohort visited the Brigham hospital and also interacted with noted scientist - Dr. Bruce Walker.

Media, Art & Culture

To understand the importance of free press, students visited the New York Times and Wall Street Journal. Art and cultural exposure included visits to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Boston Museum of Fine Arts, and key civic institutions such as the Boston City Council.

They also experienced America's cultural icons: Times Square (New York), Golden Gate Bridge (San Francisco), Seattle Wheel, Boston Harbor, and the Washington Monument (DC). And yes, no US trip was complete without sampling at the Cheesecake Factory, a lighthearted culinary stop students cherished.

Adding a personal Indian touch, the delegation was warmly hosted by Chef Vikas Khanna at his award-winning restaurant Bungalow, as well as by the Consul General of India in New York and the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC.

Student Reflections

Reflecting on the experience, Prassana Mor from Usha Pravin Gandhi College shared:

"I could not imagine doing all of this in one go. My father couldn't believe that everything from fashion to international relations, business to politics could be taught through one study tour. This was by far I.I.M.U.N.'s best initiative yet."

Another delegate, an I.I.M.U.N. volunteer, Khushal Bhatia added:

"Every session felt like a masterclass. This tour taught me more than my college degree ever could. I am grateful for the exposure and learning."

About I.I.M.U.N.

Founded in 2011, I.I.M.U.N. (India's International Movement to Unite Nations) is the world's largest youth-run non-profit, operating in 220 cities across 35 countries and engaging students through Model UN simulations, literature festivals, leadership tours, and social impact projects. Its Advisory Board includes stalwarts like Ajay Piramal, Deepak Parekh, Nadir Godrej, A.R. Rahman, and Shashi Tharoor.

To date, I.I.M.U.N. has impacted over 50 million adolescents, all through the leadership of young people aged 16-22.

Conclusion

With this study tour, I.I.M.U.N. has not just added another feather to its cap, but has created an unparalleled platform for India's youth to experience the intersections of leadership, culture, governance, and innovation, lessons that will shape the next generation of glocal leaders.

