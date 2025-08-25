PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: iCODEX Publishing Solutions, company engaged in the business of Software Product Development for Scholarly Publishing, issued a clarification regarding recent media reports and market speculation concerning its corporate governance.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Liverpool Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For Premier League 2025-26 Match at St James’ Park.

The Company wishes to inform the public and its stakeholders that the information circulating in these reports is incorrect and unsubstantiated. The assertions made are not based on verified or factual data. Icodex Publishing Solutions Limited is fully committed to ethical conduct, regulatory compliance, and transparent communication.

The Company takes its responsibilities to its shareholders seriously and upholds the highest standards of corporate governance.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

We have maintained and will continue to maintain appropriate governance structures and policies in line with regulatory expectations.

The Company is in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, including the Companies Act, 2013, regulations prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the requirements of the BSE SME Platform.

We urge all stakeholders to rely solely on information and disclosures made through our official channels, such as stock exchange filings. Icodex Publishing Solutions Limited is a technology-driven publishing services company offering end-to-end solutions in content development, digital publishing, and distribution.

With a focus on innovation, quality, and compliance, the Company partners with global publishers, educational institutions, and enterprises to deliver efficient, scalable, and reliable publishing solutions.

Headquartered in Pune, India, Icodex Publishing Solutions Limited is listed on the BSE SME Platform and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance, transparency, and stakeholder value creation.

BSE Link - https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/f736dabe-70d2-4c88-a05b-cbe93ef380aa.pdf

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)