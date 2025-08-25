Defending champions Liverpool FC started the English Premier League 2025-26 on a good note, beating AFC Bournemouth 4-2 at their iconic home ground, Anfield. Now, the Reds are set to be hosted by Newcastle United FC for their second EPL 2025-26 match at St. James' Park. The Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 match will be played on Tuesday, August 26, at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Magpies will be hosting this match after a disappointing goalless draw against Aston Villa FC. Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In terms of aggression, Liverpool FC got all their boxes ticked in the last Premier League match. Their star wingers Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were on the scoresheet. Substitute Federico Chiesa and striker Hugo Ekitike netted one each. However, head coach Arne Slot would have been much happier if the club hadn't conceded those two goals. In the Newcastle United vs Liverpool EPL 2025-26 match, the Reds must aim for a clean sheet.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-26 Match Predicted Lineups

Anthony Gordon, Anthony Elanga, and Harvey Barnes are expected to be the front-three for Newcastle United FC, with the Magpies still having a sour relationship with Isak. NUFC, under their head coach Eddie Howe might keep the line-up similar to what they had in the 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, with no fresh injury concern. Liverpool could have Dominik Szoboszlai in the right-back position, with both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley injured and out. Ryan Gravenberch is back from his suspension and might start. The Reds boss Arne Slot must be in no mood to alter the frontline, as goals were prominent in the first encounter against Bournemouth. Alexander Isak vs Newcastle United: Swedish Striker Says ‘Trust Lost, Relationship Can’t Continue’ Amid Liverpool Transfer Links, Magpies Respond With Stern Statement.

Newcastle United Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Pope (GK); Trippier, Schär, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimarães, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Barnes

Liverpool Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson (GK); Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

