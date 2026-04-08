BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: What comes after success? For Virat Kohli, and a new, self-driven India - the answer isn't just celebration. It's continuation.

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In a bold power-play where Icon meets Icon, Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water and Virat Kohli fuel the next era of the Keep Walking spirit - proving that even at the summit, the drive to move to keep evolving never fades.

For over two decades, Keep Walking has stood for progress. Today, that belief redefines for a generation that doesn't linger at milestones. The mindset has shifted - from chasing success to building beyond it.

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At the heart of the campaign is a high-voltage reimagining of "I Was Made for Lovin' You"... the iconic anthem by KISS, transformed into a modern, hard-hitting track. Retaining the spirit of the original while amplifying its energy, the new version delivers a raw, rebellious edge that turns a global classic into a pulse of relentless drive.

The film moves to that beat. It captures Kohli in motion - playing his instinctive game, embracing the everyday as a father, building new ventures, and continuing to reshape himself on his own terms. Not defined by what he's achieved, but by what he chooses to do next.

Because for Kohli - and for a generation rewriting the rules - success doesn't slow you down. It raises the bar.

Speaking about the campaign, Virat Kohli said, "For me, Keep Walking has always been more than a slogan - it's how I've lived. It's about the grit to define progress on your own terms, away from the noise. Real success isn't a trophy or a finish line; it's the internal fire to move beyond the applause. When you're driven by that kind of energy, the journey itself becomes the win. Every step, every stride - it all counts."

Varun Koorichh, Vice President Marketing - Portfolio Head, Premium and Luxury, Diageo India, added, "There's a clear cultural shift underway--young India today isn't chasing predefined milestones, but carving out paths of their own. This campaign captures that evolving spirit of "Keep Walking" through an iconic coming together of Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water and Virat Kohli. Working on this was a great experience. Watching Virat in his element--constantly evolving and pushing his own boundaries--brought a natural ease and energy to the shoot. That instinct to keep moving forward is exactly what this campaign celebrates."

In a world that celebrates arrival, Johnnie Walker Luxe Blended Water shifts the focus to what comes after. Through Virat Kohli's journey, the campaign reflects a mindset that keeps building, exploring, and moving forward.

Because success isn't the finish line. It's where you begin again.

Keep Walking.

Watch the film here.

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