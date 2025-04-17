PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 17: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), one of the world's largest professional engineering bodies, has announced the 9th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, one of India's most prestigious scholarships for undergraduate engineering students. Open for applications until 31 May 2025, the award aims to recognise and support budding engineers who demonstrate a passion for innovation and a drive to solve real-world challenges through technology. With a prize pool of Rs10 lakhs, the scholarship offers both financial support and national recognition. Application is absolutely free.

The 2024 edition of the award saw an overwhelming 65,000+ entries from students across more than 2,000 cities and 2,260 colleges in India. Each year, after a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process, one national winner is chosen--making the award one of the most prestigious honours for engineering students in the country. The programme is open to full-time undergraduate engineering students in any year of study (1st to 4th year) from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across India. There is no age limit, but applicants must have a minimum aggregate score of 60% or a CGPA of 6.0 on a 10-point scale.

The four-stage selection process includes an online test assessing core engineering knowledge, regional-level solution-thons, and a national final to be held in September 2025. The national winner will receive a scholarship of Rs3,00,000, with 9 additional awards presented to regional winners and runners-up. In addition to the prize money, shortlisted candidates will gain national recognition, opportunities to showcase their work at key industry platforms, and access to a vibrant global network of engineering professionals through IET Membership.

Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti, Chairman, IET India Scholarship Award Advisory Committee, says, "Through the IET India Scholarship Award, we aim to support and empower the next generation of engineers--individuals who will shape the future of industry, academia, and society. This scholarship is hardly just financial assistance; it's a catalyst for growth, giving recipients the freedom to invest in their aspirations--be it higher education, entrepreneurial pursuits, or skill development in engineering and technology. We believe that innovation is driven by inspiration, and by enabling young talent with both resources and recognition, we're helping them to develop their own roadmap for success and excellence in future life."

Since its inception, the IET India Scholarship Award has received nearly 1,75,000 applications, with interest growing year on year. The IET has been operational in India since 2006, with a focus on engineering-led impact across key sectors. Its Honorary Fellows include leading Indian engineering personalities such as N. R. Narayana Murthy, T. V. Ramachandran, and the late Shri Ratan Tata.

About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is one of the world's largest professional engineering societies, headquartered in the United Kingdom. Dedicated to engineering a better world, the IET works across industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and technology. Through professional support, thought leadership, and global collaboration, the IET empowers engineers at every stage of their careers. For more information, please visit: https://scholarships.theietevents.com/

