Thane/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI/PRNewswire): iFuture Technologies Pvt. Ltd in Mumbai has launched a series of exciting corporate training programs. They give businesses a huge edge over competitors to match the dynamic market needs. The experts are now offering well-tailored programs that assure top-notch growth-oriented soft skills. Every employee needs these for a maximum boost to workplace productivity and overall individual personality development. The participants may see exceptional leadership qualities and relate their learning back to their respective roles in their office.

iFuture Technologies is committed to providing the highest quality corporate training with creatives, analytical and latest techniques. These help clients to reach their desired goals.

Also Read | Dhanik Lal Mandal, Former Haryana Governor, Passes Away at 90.

The programs include the following:

- Professional Development: This helps take control of one's success via Internet of Things (IoT). The top benefits include helping organisations collect and assess massive data. This requires a good understanding of hardware and software and unique strategies to integrate them along with knowing the risks involved in privacy and security.

Also Read | Mammals Review: James Corden's Hilarious Jealous Husband Act is Trapped In This Structurally Uneven Dark-Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive).

- Project Management Training: Initiating, planning, controlling, executing and closing the teamwork to meet their goals within a specific time is taught within this certification. The topics will comprise DevOps, PMP and ITIL.

- Azure Training: Microsoft Azure is a hybrid cloud. The training course will help businesses create smart apps, scale cloud resources and leverage data. The tools and templates can manage web, mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) apps. Employees may be able to use a flexible and open platform supporting a wide selection of programming languages, tools, frameworks and databases.

- Soft Skills Training: These are not industry-specific but ideal for personality and behaviour. It is how an employee will respond and react to create an excellent work environment. This course is ideal to refresh existing soft skills. Professionals may learn leadership, teamwork, communication, work ethic, interpersonal abilities, problem solving and adaptability.

- Corporate Sales Training: Gain in-depth knowledge, improve employee retention, develop accurate predictions and realistic goals and close more business deals. The course teaches employees to leverage science into their sales cycle to help data, algorithms and analysis to offer quick access to forecasting and insights.

With these programs, iFuture Technologies wants employees to turn into highly skilled individuals ensuring high-end performance and growth in the company. It also helps them stay relevant in their field since one cannot rule out the significance of IT.

This is a value-based learning organisation that stands firmly on the core values of trust, respect, honesty and integrity. The courses here are unique because they are designed and personalised by experts and emphasize personality development. They:

- are offered at reasonable prices- ensure potential development courses, and- provide innovative solutions.

The company today has reached 10 countries ensuring a global presence of their training solutions with 15 years of exceptional experience. The courses are made easily available to executives, managers and CXOs via e-learning methods.

The focus is usually on all important aspects like customer service, time management, personal productivity, stress management and corporate IT training. Organisational and individual excellence can be achieved by bridging the skill gap and maintaining optimal productivity. The learners feel enriched from each session since the mentors deliver nothing less than complete client satisfaction.

Media Contact:Geeta Khandaregeetakhandare@ifuturetechnologies.com+91-9920958214

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)