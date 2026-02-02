VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 2: Ignite IAS, one of South India's premier civil services preparatory academies, marked the 77th Republic Day with grandeur, patriotic fervor, and a renewed commitment to nurturing the next generation of responsible, ethical, and visionary civil servants. The celebrations reflected not only the patriotic spirit of the nation but also the institution's foundational belief in nation-building through education and constitutional values.

The day commenced with the ceremonial hoisting of the national flag, followed by a powerful and heartfelt address by Sri N. S. Reddy Garu, Managing Director and Chief Mentor of Ignite IAS. A highly respected figure in the education sector, Mr. Reddy has been the driving force behind the academy's mission of creating civil servants with conscience and competence. In his address, he delved into the deeper meaning of freedom in today's context, stating, "Freedom is not merely a gift inherited from our forefathers; it is a responsibility we must shoulder daily. For our students, this means striving to become public servants who are selfless, ethical, and effective."

He emphasized that IAS and allied services are not just about securing a government position but about becoming instruments of positive change in society, especially at the grassroots level. Mr. Reddy's address was received with thunderous applause from the students, many of whom view him as their role model and mentor.

Pavan Kumar, Director at Ignite IAS, delivered an inspiring talk on the enduring relevance of the Indian Constitution. Known for his clarity of thought and motivational leadership, Mr. Kumar took the audience on a journey through the ideals of Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

He highlighted that civil services is one of the most powerful means to safeguard these principles in action, and not just in spirit. "The Constitution empowers us, but it also entrusts us with responsibility. As students of Ignite IAS, your duty is not only to prepare for exams but to prepare yourselves to defend these values in your future roles as administrators, police officers, diplomats, and change-makers," he said. His speech acted as a moral compass for students, aligning their career aspirations with national service.

Bharat Kumar, Dean of Ignite IAS, brought a refreshing and futuristic perspective to the day's proceedings. A strong believer in holistic education, Mr. Bharat Kumar introduced the audience to the Ignite Clubs--a network of co-curricular and extracurricular forums designed to enrich the student experience.

"These clubs--from cultural and literary to leadership, sports, and social service--serve as laboratories of real-world learning. We want Ignite to become a mini-university where students evolve beyond academics into socially responsible, emotionally intelligent, and leadership-ready citizens," he said.

He also outlined the academy's vision to turn every learner into a "360-degree leader," ready to take on not just the UPSC, but the world beyond it with conviction and compassion.

Flag Hoisting, Cultural Pride, and Student Participation

The ceremony also included vibrant cultural programs by students who showcased their patriotism through speeches, dances, and dramatizations focused on India's freedom struggle and the making of the Constitution. Student leaders spoke eloquently about what Republic Day meant to them as future civil servants, touching upon topics like youth participation in democracy, role of bureaucracy in upholding secularism, and inclusive governance. The event concluded with the national anthem and a reaffirmation by all attendees to uphold the values of the Indian Constitution in both thought and action.

Ignite IAS: Nine Years of Impactful Education for Tomorrow's Bureaucrats

Now in its ninth academic year, Ignite IAS continues to redefine civil services preparation by combining rigorous academics with leadership training, current affairs mastery, and ethical grounding. With an emphasis on discipline, mentorship, and nation-first thinking, the academy has become a trusted name for aspirants and parents across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Ignite IAS offers:Intermediate + IAS Program (MEC, CEC, MPC, HEC), Degree + IAS Program (BA with History, Political Science, Public Administration, Economics; B.Com; BBA), Direct IAS Program for graduates and working professionals

Each program is carefully designed to integrate UPSC-centric modules from the first year itself. Daily current affairs sessions, foundation courses in ethics and polity, optional subject specialization, mock interviews, and regular tests simulate the real UPSC journey.

The academy's highly experienced faculty includes retired bureaucrats, seasoned subject experts, and certified mentors. The residential campus, mentorship culture, and career-focused curriculum make it one of the few institutions in India offering a complete civil services ecosystem under one roof.

Admissions Open for 2026-27 at Ignite IAS Hyderabad Campus

Admissions for the 2026-27 academic year are now officially open across all streams. Parents and students interested in building a strong, ethical, and competitive foundation for UPSC are encouraged to visit the Ignite IAS campus, interact with mentors, and understand the academy's philosophy of "Igniting Minds, Shaping the Nation." For more details, visit www.igniteias.com or contact the admissions office at 7997992479

