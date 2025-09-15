PRNewswire

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 15: The Indian Institute of Management Udaipur (IIMU) announced that it will conduct its own admission process for its Two-Year MBA program starting with the 2026-28 batch. With this transition, IIM Udaipur will no longer participate in the Common Admission Process (CAP) coordinated by the newer IIMs.

By conducting its own admissions, IIM Udaipur will be empowered to:

* Align admission parameters with IIMU's academic priorities and global outlook* Incorporate institute-specific criteria that showcase IIMU's distinct strengths and values* Offer a seamless and applicant-focused admissions experience

Candidates appearing for the CAT 2025 will be shortlisted for IIM Udaipur's Personal Interview (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT) based on the Institute's shortlisting. These processes will be conducted across key Indian cities and at the IIM Udaipur campus, ensuring accessibility for candidates nationwide.

Commenting on the decision, Prof. Vijayta Doshi, Dean (Programs), IIM Udaipur, said:

"In just over a decade, IIM Udaipur has built a strong national and international reputation. As we progress towards our goal of becoming a globally recognized management school, it is imperative that our admissions process mirrors our academic priorities and aspirations."

About IIM Udaipur:

IIM Udaipur is well on its way to becoming a globally recognised B-School. It has broken new ground by focusing on world-class research and transforming students into tomorrow's managers and leaders. The Institute arrived on the global education stage by securing accreditation from the AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) in merely eight years of its establishment. IIMU has been listed on the Financial Times (FT) Global MIM Ranking 2025 for the 7th consecutive year, making it the only IIM to have achieved this feat. In the QS Global MIM Ranking 2025, IIM Udaipur stands as the 6th highest-ranked IIM and continues to maintain its listing for the 6th year in a row, reinforcing its global standing. Notably, it is also the youngest B-School in the world to be featured in both rankings. Additionally, IIM Udaipur ranks 4th in India for research in management, according to the UT Dallas methodology, which tracks publications in leading global journals, showcasing its excellence in academic research.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772763/IIM_Udaipur_Campus.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183220/5509669/IIMU_Logo.jpg

