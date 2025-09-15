Gurugram, September 15: BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW S 1000 R in India via the CBU (completely built-up unit) route. The new BMW motorcycle comes with a roadster design mated with a superbike. It has an aggressive design, bold aesthetics and powerful performance in the segment. The BMW S 1000 R bookings open at BMW Motorrad India dealerships starting today.

BMW S 1000 R price in India starts at INR 19,90,000 (ex-showroom), inclusive of GST and compensation cess. Additional charges, including Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance, will be levied. According to BMW Group India President and CEO Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, “The new BMW S 1000 R is where dynamic roadster design meets the heart of a superbike. It is aggressive, agile, engineered for pure performance and is a machine that is as thrilling as it is to look at. With its bold aesthetics, razor sharp precision and adrenaline packed DNA, the ‘Single R’ is built for those who live for the rush. It is not just a motorcycle – it’s a statement.” 2026 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Launched in India With INR 99,000 Price Hike, Lower Performance Than 2025 Model; Check Specifications, Features and Price.

BMW S 1000 R Specifications and Features

The BMW S 1000 R features a 999cc oil/water-cooled four-cylinder engine producing 170 hp and 114 Nm torque, accelerating 0–100 km/h in 3.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited). It comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display, BMW Motorrad multi-controller, and supports the Connectivity App. It also includes Headlight Pro with daytime lights, M Quick Throttle, MSR, riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic) with Hill Start Control, USB charging, full LED lights, and a six-axis sensor box with ABS Pro and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)..

The new BMW S 1000 R is available in Blackstorm Metallic, Bluefire/Mugiallo Yellow (Style Sport), and Light White Uni/M Motorsport (M package). Its roadster proportions, Splitface LED headlight, and integrated rear lights create a sporty, aggressive look. The Style Sport and M package options further enhance its racing-inspired design with dynamic paint schemes and sporty accents. Auto Dealers Instructed To Show GST Price Cut Posters With PM Narendra Modi’s Photo; Congress Slams Move As Industry Estimates INR 20–30 Crore Cost.

Riders can opt for the Dynamic, Comfort, or M Sport packages. The Dynamic Package adds Dynamic Damping Control, Pro riding modes, Shift Assistant Pro, and an engine spoiler. The Comfort Package includes Keyless Ride, cruise control, heated grips, and tyre pressure control. The M Sport Package features M colours, M Sport seat, M fuel cap, lightweight battery, sports silencer, M Endurance chain, M GPS-Laptrigger, and M forged wheels.

