PNN

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 27: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam has commenced the admissions process for the fourth batch of its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA), offered in collaboration with TimesPro. As industries increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making, this programme addresses the critical need for leaders who can seamlessly integrate business acumen with technological capability. The programme offers working professionals a dynamic platform to master the art of building resilient, globally competitive enterprises while managing the complexities of digital transformation.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Viral Dosa Date: Couple Spotted With Jagjit Singh Bhavnani Amid 'Dhurandhar 2' Success (View Post).

The two-year Executive MBA (EMBA) offers a context-driven learning journey for professionals who want to move from functional excellence to enterprise leadership. The programme builds strong fundamentals in business management while sharpening the capabilities that modern leaders rely on - clear communication, organisational effectiveness, customer-centric decision-making, teamwork and the ability to adapt to evolving workforce dynamics. Learners strengthen critical thinking, emotional intelligence and judgement-led decision-making, while developing the confidence to lead change and guide teams through transformation.

Participants engage with frameworks and applications across core management domains, including Marketing, Economics, Finance & Accounting, Organisational Behaviour, Human Resources, Information Systems, Production & Operations, Strategy and Entrepreneurship. The curriculum also deepens analytical rigour and data-driven decision-making, enabling learners to apply cross-functional perspectives to complex business problems and translate insight into measurable outcomes.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Crown Friday Lottery Result of March 27, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

As organisations recalibrate for rapid technology shifts, credible executive education increasingly anchors leadership readiness. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 notes that about two-thirds of companies operating in India expect to tap into more diverse talent pools to fill emerging roles, well above the global average and a significant share of organisations plan to move towards skills-based hiring. Bain & Company also highlights the scale of the AI talent challenge in India, projecting AI-related job openings to surpass 2.3 million by 2027, outpacing the expected talent pool and reinforcing the need for large-scale upskilling.

Speaking at the announcement of the new EMBA admission process, Prof. Abhishek Srivastava, Chairperson - Executive MBA Program, IIM Visakhapatnam, said, "The Executive MBA reflects IIM Visakhapatnam's commitment to helping experienced professionals step into broader, enterprise-wide roles. We have designed the programme to combine rigorous fundamentals with contemporary perspectives on strategy, technology and sustainability. Through high-engagement online delivery and immersive campus modules, participants will sharpen judgement, strengthen leadership capability and learn to translate insights into practical impact."

Sridhar Nagarajachar, Business Head - Executive Education, TimesPro said, "Mid-to-senior professionals need learning that respects their time yet raises the bar on capability. Together with IIM Visakhapatnam, we are enabling a rigorous Executive MBA experience that blends live, interactive classrooms with applied projects and campus immersions. The programme equips leaders to make data-led decisions, manage complex stakeholders and drive transformation decisively, capabilities organisations demand as technology rapidly reshapes work."

Previous cohorts have attracted participants from core sectors including IT, banking, manufacturing, PSUs, real estate, marketing, EdTech, healthcare and telecommunications, reflecting a diverse mid-to-senior talent pool. The programme offers 740 hours of rigorous learning, structured across two years (six terms). The second year focuses on themes such as project management, business ethics and laws, alongside five electives across three terms and a capstone project. Electives span areas such as entrepreneurship, strategy, information systems, communications, production & operations management, HRM, economics, marketing, decision sciences, and finance & accounting, among others.

The Executive Master of Business Administration blends lectures with real-life case studies, quizzes and assignments. It uses a state-of-the-art Interactive Learning (IL) platform and follows a Direct-to-Device (D2D) delivery model. Learners also attend two on-campus modules of five days each at IIM Visakhapatnam, creating structured opportunities to network, learn and collaborate with peers. On successful completion, graduates earn an Executive MBA degree and receive IIM Visakhapatnam Alumni status.

The Institute admits candidates based on a composite score derived from the EMAT and a Personal Interview; candidates with valid CAT, GRE or GMAT scores may qualify for EMAT exemption. Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for NC-OBC and EWS categories, and 40% for SC, ST, and PwD categories). Applicants must also have a minimum of three years of full-time work experience at an officer/executive level or higher, as a professional or as an entrepreneur.

The last date for admissions is April 27, 2026

About IIM Visakhapatnam:

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV) is a new generation IIM, set up by the Government of India in September 2015. The Institute is nestled in a world-class GRIHA 5-star rating campus spread over 241 acres of land on the suburbs of the 'City of Destiny', Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Institute aims to have a net-zero status in energy, water and carbon footprint. Composed of distinguished alumni of IIMs, IITs, and other premier institutions of India and abroad, the faculty at IIM Visakhapatnam has impressive academic and research credentials. This cohort is complemented by visiting faculty and experts from the industry. The Institute is constantly expanding its activity profile in scale and scope, offering distinctive academic and research programmes to meet the current and emerging opportunities in the industry and the government. Reinforcing its credibility as a knowledge-driven entity, the Institute aims to rank among the top 20 business schools in the country, in the next five years. The Institute looks forward to attaining standards of global excellence as enshrined in the IIM Act 2017, through its high-quality academic, research, consulting, and capacity building initiatives, winning and sustaining in the process, the trust and confidence of all stakeholders.

About TimesPro:

TimesPro, established in 2013, is a leading Higher EdTech platform dedicated to empowering the career growth of aspiring learners by equipping them with skills to rise in a competitive world. TimesPro's H.EdTech programmes are created to meet the rapidly changing industry requirements and have been blended with technology to make them accessible & affordable.

TimesPro offers a variety of created and curated learning programmes across a range of categories, industries, and age groups. They include employment-oriented early career programmes across BFSI, e-Commerce, and technology sectors; executive education for working professionals in collaboration with premier educational institutions like IIMs and IITs; and organisational learning and development interventions at the corporate level.

TimesPro also collaborates with India's leading organisations across varied sectors to provide upskilling and reskilling solutions to boost employability and create a robust workforce. TimesPro is a Higher EdTech initiative by The Times Group.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)