BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: IKS Health, a global leader in care enablement solutions across the patient journey, is proud to announce the launch of its AI-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) audit-ready coding engine that delivers up to 95% coding accuracy while reducing denials. With the average denial rate for U.S. claims at 12%, the IKS Health autonomous coding engine, now integrated with Epic and available in the Epic Connection Hub, combines AI-driven code assignment with expert human review to deliver accurate, audit-ready codes from chart to claim.

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By using structured and coding-ready clinical documentation, IKS Health AI and rule-based logic smartly analyzes patient charts and suggests CPT, ICD, and E/M codes, providing a confidence score on every code. Human coders review low-confidence codes, while AI-approved codes flow through rules and payer validation. Accuracy is ensured through a pre-bill review layer, revenue rules check, compliance validation, and payor propensity analysis. IKS Health's autonomous coding engine accepts charts from any source and is inherently audit ready with justification reports citing specific charted clinical evidence.

"Our AI-driven autonomous coding engine is frictionless and allows clinicians to be clinicians while keeping administrative and financial operations flowing and on track," said Mayank Pant, Executive Vice President, Product Management. "We've created a sophisticated autonomous coding engine with human expertise that preactively overcomes denials and other claims issues, giving healthcare organizations much needed sustainability. Every code is scored, validated, and backed by clear justification for compliant, clean claims with shared accountability for results."

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The IKS Health autonomous coding engine is vendor agnostic and integrates with IKS Health's Scribble Now ambient AI scribe solution, creating an agentic AI-powered workflow from chart to code to revenue that unlocks exponential value. IKS Health autonomous coding creates audit-ready claims with:

* Up to 95% coding accuracy

* 100% audit trail on every claim

* More than 80% of charts automatically coded

"Our new autonomous coding workflow is a key part of our full RCM platform, and is a total win for accuracy and reimbursement," said Sachin K. Gupta, Founder and Global CEO of IKS Health. "Using AI-driven technology combined with human expertise removes unnecessary burdens from clinicians while strengthening the administrative and financial aspects of healthcare organizations, enabling them to operate more effectively and deliver better care to the patients they serve."

Epic is a registered trademark of Epic Systems Corporation.

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