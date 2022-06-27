In a first, Laasmo becomes the first personal care brand in India to develop products using plant stem cell

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI/PNN): Laasmo is India's first personal care brand to provide natural and organic personal care products infused with plant stem cells. Laasmo has successfully produced personal care products for the first time by infusing meristematic stem cells from Centella Asiatica, also known as Gotu Kota or Indian Pennywort, a herbaceous and perennial plant from the Apiaceae plant family native to marshes in the Caucasus.

The company has been producing a range of natural and organic products from the plant stem cell, including Laasmo Face Wash, Laasmo Radiant Face Serum, Laasmo Skin Booster, Laasmo Skin brightening oil, and Laasmo hair shampoo.

LAASMO is an Indian-origin brand owned by Latesh Garg, Ashok Jindal, and Mohit Malik. The trio came up with the unique idea, for the first time in the Indian personal care sector, to develop various natural and organic personal care products from a plant stem cell.

"This successful creation is the result of a lot of hard labour." The owners of Laasmo, Latesh Garg, Ashok Jindal, and Mohit Malik described it as "a great success in the Indian personal care business to provide chemical-free personal care products."

LAASMO, according to the owners, is unique in its type due to the successful infusion of the meristematic stem cell of the plant Centella Asiatica. The Meristematic stem cell extract separated from the plant gives the users several benefits like even skin tone, skin brightening, anti-ageing, and rejuvenation of hairs.

"Laasmo pioneered the concept of meristematic stem cells. These are the undifferentiated stem cells located in the root and shoots of the plant, which are responsible for the development of new tissue. The incorporation of these cells into your skin and hair care routine can rejuvenate them, according to the owners.

Laasmo products are available in the Indian market on http://www.laasmo.com and all the major e-commerce platforms.

