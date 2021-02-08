Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Indian dental clinic chain, Orthosquare Multi-Speciality Dental Clinic Pvt. Ltd. is the fourth largest dental player in the country founded by Dr Riddhi Rathi Shet and Dr Kunal Shet. Since its inception in 2012, Orthosquare has expanded its footprint to 100 operational clinics with clinics across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Vapi, Valsad, Baroda treating more than one lakh satisfied patients. Strong credibility built on mastered technique and advanced technology, Orthosquare has made an irreplaceable mark for itself by implementing new-age technologies. Orthosquare™ dental clinics offer international, standardised and specialized dental care to their patients, right from basic care to advance and complex dental procedures with a 360-degree approach. By creating job opportunities for dental practitioners and postgraduates the brand believes in empowering these talents, elevating the future of the dental industry in the country. A forerunner in dentistry, Orthosquare dental clinics offer ultra-modern services at an affordable price with no-cost EMI options to its patients. A hi-tech dental chain and ISO (90012015) certification makes Orthosquare™ a credible centralized solution for dental treatments which specializes in: General dentistry: Child dental care, teeth whitening, cleaning and polishing, tooth filling, single sitting/root canal treatments, dentures, tooth extraction, veneers, caps, bridges are few services catered by clinical heads. Our mouth is like a window to the whole anatomy and there are a lot of specializations available for each treatment. Orthosquare is a holistic dental clinic chain providing Specialized dental care to their patients in:

Orthodontics: Orthosquare professionals create a precise 3-D image of the teeth for diagnosis, prevention and correction of malpositioned teeth and jaws, and misaligned bite patterns by braces.

Flexalign Clear Aligners are one of the fastest-growing aligner providers by Orthosquare™ delivering advanced and innovative solutions of orthodontic treatment to its patients in India and around the globe.

Prosthodontics: For restoration and replacement of lost or damaged teeth, a Prosthodontist uses procedures such as crowns, bridges, dentures, metal-free crowns and full mouth dental implant.

Periodontics: Gum scaling and polishing, gum surgeries, flap surgeries, gum depigmentation are some of the dedicated treatments a periodontist performs at Orthosquare dental clinics. Oral Surgery: Orthosquare's association with renowned hospitals such as Nanavati hospital dental department, Thunga Hospital and Midas Touch etc., has helped us effectively treat patients right from fractures, bone grafting, jaw correction surgeries, oral cancer rehabilitation cases with able assistance from oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

Pedodontists: Orthosquare believes oral hygiene begins in childhood. A Pedodontist specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of dental problems of children from infancy to young adulthood.

Endodontics: An endodontist looks after single sitting root canals, ceramic fillings, direct laminates, veneers for smile makeovers, micro esthetics and root canal under the microscope.

Oral Radiology: Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT), Orthopantomogram (OPG) and Lateral Cephalometric Radiograph (Lat Ceph). Orthosquare experts use these technologies to create 3 dimensional (3-D) images of your teeth, soft tissues, nerve pathways and bone in a single scan. Advanced dentistry: All Orthosquare dental clinics are fully equipped with the latest technologies and internationally accredited material providing comprehensive and personalized treatments to its patients:

Digital X Rays: The latest forms at Orthosquare of imaging technology are digital x-rays, which operate 90% less radiation when compared to conventional x-rays and gives us an accurate vision.

Digital Impressions: 3-D intraoral scanning is the latest technology at Orthosquare in capturing a replica of the mouth. These digital impressions help in building dentures, crowns, bridges, retainers accurately and treat bite patterns, temporomandibular disorders (TMD).

Laser Dentistry: Orthosquare medical professionals use lasers, which are incredibly focused light beams, to reconstruct or remove tissue in small numbers.

Dental Implants: From single tooth to multiple implants for full mouth rehabilitation, rejected implant cases, no bone-implant cases, immediate loading implant cases are performed by specially trained professionals from international institutes. As every patient is unique, so is every treatment. At Orthosquare, every patient gets a personalized and specially curated plan for their treatment. A self-funded organisation, Orthosquare aims to penetrate into the remotest areas of India and provide quality service, the brand aims to soon expand across the length and breadth of the country. Orthosquare has been playing an imperative role in practising and standardizing dental care in India with transparent, ethical and patient-friendly approach. Emphasizing on global standards of hygiene, treatment protocols and following all disciplines of dentistry makes Orthosquare a preferred choice of patients for their dental needs. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

