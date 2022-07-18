New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): With the ever-growing popularity of the India Book of Records, more and more people across India are wishing to become a part of the record-making/breaking activity. Their interest encourages us and inspires us while innumerable people get published every year in our annual book. They keep our spirits high and motivate us to achieve higher achievements as one big family. Our esteemed organization is ever ready to provide this platform to as many. Here are a few records that were set this month.

Fastest to Solve Sudoku Puzzle by a Child

Vijay Adhithyan V.C. (born on August 23, 2013) of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, is appreciated for solving 4x4 Sudoku puzzles. He solved five 4x4 Sudoku puzzles in 1 minute, 18 seconds and 3 milliseconds at the age of 8 years and 9 months, as confirmed on May 23, 2022.

Amazing Brain Ability that Identifies Multiple Things by a Toddler

Shashvika Bajpai (born on October 1, 2019) of Mumbai, Maharashtra, is appreciated for identifying 7 shapes, 17 parts of the body, 10 colours, 7 famous personalities, 11 vegetables, letters of the alphabet from A to Z, 6 flowers, 8 vehicles; reciting 6 national symbols, sounds of 8 animals, days of the week, phonics from A to Z, Gayatri Mantra; and drawing 6 parts of the body at the age of 2 years and 7 months, as confirmed on May 18, 2022.

Youngest Horse Rider

The record for being the youngest horse rider was set by Hindavi Nikhil Yadav (born on December 16, 2019) of Mumbai, Maharashtra at the Goodwill Stud Farms, Daand Phata, Lodhivali Village, Maharashtra at the young age of 2 years 4 months and 20 days. She rode the horse for a total of 50 minutes and performed 13 different activities, namely Rising Trot, Sitting Trot, 2-point Trot, Pole bending, Toe touching while riding, Hand on the head while riding and Hand on waist while riding on the horse back on May 21, 2022.

Maximum Marble Tiles Broken with Bare Knife Hand by a Teenager

The record for breaking the maximum number of marble tiles with bare knife hand by a teenager was set by Harshita Sameer Parashurami (born November 1, 2007) of Dombivli, Maharashtra. She broke 126 rows of 5 marble tile heaps (each tile of size:16 by 5 inches,16 mm thickness) amounting to a total number of 515 tiles in 2 minutes and 57 seconds, at Blossom International School Hall, Dombivli on May 16, 2022.

A Toddler with Enhanced Identification Skills

R. Rishva Narahari (born on May 6, 2020) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is appreciated for identifying numbers from 1 to 50, 5 swings in the park, 11 musical instruments, 10 characters from comic books, 15 food items, 30 animals, 12 birds, 6 insects; reading 11 English words, 5 opposites; answering 20 G.K. questions; enacting 12 action words; reciting 10 English rhymes; and imitating the sounds of 23 animals at the age of 1 year and 11 months, as confirmed on April 16, 2022.

Participation in Maximum Running Marathons by an Individual

The record for participating in the maximum number of running marathons was set by Manisha Srivastava (born on April 11, 1972) of Gurugram, Haryana. She participated in several marathons including virtual marathons and received 101 certificates including 31 for Half marathons and 8 for virtual marathons (from December 2013 to April 2022), as confirmed on May 3, 2022.

Maximum Collection of Uncirculated Coins

The record for collecting the maximum number of uncirculated coins was set by Sandeep Sanyal (born on November 10, 1988) of Korba, Chhattisgarh. He collected 66 unique coins minted under categories ranging from Birth Centenaries, Anniversaries, Temple Coins, International forums and souvenirs in various denominations starting from Rs 5/- till Rs 1000/-, as confirmed on May 7, 2022.

Multiple Certificate Achiever in Different Activities

Shreyas Srivatsan (born on June 10, 1981) of Bengaluru, Karnataka, is appreciated for achieving multiple certificates in different activities. He achieved 109 certificates in different activities including fancy dress competitions, storytelling, blood donation and online courses from December 7, 1986, to February 11, 2022, as confirmed on May 5, 2022.

Maximum Models for Sustainable Fashion Show

The record for maximum Models for Sustainable Fashion Show was set by Sobha Viswanath - Weavers Village from Trivandrum, Kerala wherein 250 models wore sustainable handlooms weaves and wedding collections depicting the theme Weaves of India, at Nisha Gandhi Auditorium, Kanakakunnu, Trivandrum on May 8, 2022.

Maximum Chartered Accountant Professionals in a Family

The record for the maximum number of Chartered Accountant professionals in a family was set by the "V M Shah" family of Mumbai, Maharashtra, and his family. All his four generations have 22 Chartered Accountants (CAs). The two brothers were from the first generation in 1950, their sons and daughters, daughter-in-law's, son-in-law's, were from second and third generation respectively and now great grandson is from the fourth generation who received the Chartered Accountant degree in 2021, as confirmed on April 1, 2022.

