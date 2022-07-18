Jamtara, July 18: In a shocking incident reported from Jharkhand’s Jamtara, a woman stabbed her husband to death as she was stopped from wearing jeans after marriage. The incident has been reported from Jorbhitha village under Jamtara police station limits.

On Saturday night, the victim, identified as Pushpa Hembrom, went to see a fair in Gopalpur village wearing jeans. When she returned home, the couple had a heated exchange over her attire and questioned her as to why she wore the jeans after her marriage, reported India Today.

The argument turned ugly and Pushpa, in a fit of rage, attacked her husband with a knife, leaving him grievously injured.

He was immediately rushed him to Dhanbad PMCH where he succumbed to his injuries.

The father of the deceased, Karneshwar Tudu, said that there was a dispute between his son and daughter-in-law over wearing jeans. "The wife stabbed her husband to death during the fight," he said.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the matter and efforts are underway to recover the murder weapon.

Jamtara Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Rehman said an FIR has been registered in Dhanbad as the victim died during the treatment in Dhanbad. The matter is being investigated, he added.

