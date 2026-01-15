VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 15: India Habitat Centre (IHC) celebrated Lohri Celebrations yesterday, on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at Margosa Lawn, as part of its Utsav Series, bringing together members, guests and cultural enthusiasts for an evening filled with warmth, tradition and community spirit. Marking the harvest festival that ushers in renewal and togetherness, the celebration offered a vibrant blend of folk music and festive flavours in an open-air setting.

The evening began with the traditional Lohri bonfire, which was lit by Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, in keeping with the spirit of the festival.

The cultural programme featured folk and Sufi music rooted in the traditional Punjabi gayaki, presented by Sunaini Sharma--a third-generation musician, poetess and researcher--who carries forward the rich musical legacy of her mother Dolly Guleria and grandmother Surinder Kaur. Rabbi Shergill introduced Sunaini Sharma, and later in the evening, also delighted guests by singing a few folk numbers on popular request.

Adding to the festive experience, guests enjoyed a specially curated Lohri menu featuring favourites such as Kebabs, MachhliAmritsari, Murgh Tikka Peshawari, Paneer Amritsari Tikka, PalakKe Kebab, TawaKeema Meat with Roomali Roti, Tawa Chicken, Dal Makhani Combo, Tawa Paneer, Tandoori Chicken, Makki Ki Roti with SarsonKaSaag, Biryani, KadhaiDoodh, Jalebi with Rabri, and more.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) K. G. Suresh, Director, India Habitat Centre, said:"Lohri is a festival of warmth, gratitude and community. At India Habitat Centre, it is an annual celebration that we have been hosting since 1999. Year after year, it brings people together through music, food and the spirit of togetherness."

To celebrate the festival, ANN, the Indian restaurant at Habitat World, IHC, is serving a Punjabi Thali till January 18 as part of Lohri and Makar Sankranti celebrations. The restaurant is open only to IHC members and their accompanying guests.

The annual Lohri celebrations at IHC continue to be a much-awaited evening on the city's cultural calendar, offering a meaningful blend of tradition, music and shared festive joy.

