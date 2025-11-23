New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): India has welcomed the key outcomes of the 30th Conference of Parties (CoP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) held in Belem, Brazil, reaffirming its commitment to equity, climate justice, and global solidarity.

In a statement delivered during the High-level Closing Plenary on November 22, India emphasized the need for fair and science-based climate action that respects the principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, India expressed gratitude to the CoP30 Presidency for its inclusive and balanced leadership, guided by the "Brazilian spirit of Mutirão"; a spirit of collective effort. The statement highlighted that this approach helped steer the conference with integrity and fairness, allowing progress on several crucial issues.

Among the major achievements welcomed by India was the advancement under the Global Goal on Adaptation. The country underscored that the decision recognized the urgent adaptation needs of developing nations.

A central point in India's address was the call for developed nations to fulfill their long-standing commitments on climate finance. The statement noted appreciation for the Presidency's efforts in initiating discussions on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which concerns financial support from developed to developing nations. India expressed hope that, in the spirit of international cooperation, the promises made over three decades ago at the Rio Earth Summit would finally be realized.

India also welcomed the establishment of the Just Transition Mechanism, calling it a major step toward ensuring that climate justice and fairness guide the global shift to low-carbon economies. The Statement called it a significant milestone and expressed hope that it would help operationalize equity and climate justice at both global and national levels.

Another issue India brought to focus was the growing use of unilateral, trade-restrictive climate measures. These, it warned, were contrary to the principles of equity and the Paris Agreement. India emphasized that such practices could no longer be ignored and called for joint efforts to reverse this trend.

Reiterating its principled stance, India stated that climate mitigation must not shift the burden onto those least responsible for causing the problem. The statement urged greater global support for vulnerable populations, especially in the Global South, so they can better protect themselves from worsening climate impacts.

"The Statement reaffirmed India's support and gratitude to Brazil and the international community in the road ahead. It called on all Parties to put in collective effort to ensure that the road from Belem leads to a future defined by fairness, solidarity, and shared prosperity for all," the release said. (ANI)

