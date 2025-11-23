New Delhi, November 23: If you have been planning to update your Aadhaar card details, especially your name and address, now is the ideal time. Maintaining accurate information on your Aadhaar is crucial, as this unique identification number is widely used for bank KYC, government schemes, mobile verification, and various financial services across India. Even a minor error in your name can create hurdles in document matching, benefits delivery, and verification processes.

To simplify this, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out major changes to the Aadhaar update system. These new upgrades are aimed at making the entire process faster, more secure, and largely paperless. Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Rolls Out User-Friendly Changes for Children’s Mandatory Biometric Update, Check Step-by-Step Guide Here.

UIDAI Overhauls the Aadhaar Update System

UIDAI is revamping the Aadhaar update mechanism by introducing automatic verification through government databases such as PAN, passports, and ration cards. This means users will no longer need to repeatedly upload the same documents for identity or address verification. UIDAI Unveils ‘Aadhaar Vision 2032’ Framework to Strengthen Digital Identity Through AI, Advanced Encryption.

Additionally, utility bills like electricity bills will soon be accepted as valid address-proof documents, giving residents more flexibility.

A new Aadhaar mobile app is also in development. It will allow users to generate a secure digital Aadhaar with QR code functionality, eliminating the need for physical photocopies. Users will be able to share a masked or digital version of Aadhaar safely, whenever required.

How to Update Aadhaar Name Online

The fastest way to update your Aadhaar name is through UIDAI’s Self Service Update Portal (SSUP). Ensure that your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar, as OTP verification is mandatory.

Step-by-step process:

Visit SSUP: Go to the official UIDAI website and open the Self Service Update Portal.

Login via OTP: Enter your Aadhaar number and Captcha, then verify using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Choose Name Update: Select Update Demographic Data and click on Name .

Enter Correct Name: Type your correct name exactly as it appears on the supporting document. Aadhaar permits only one name change, so double-check the details.

Upload PoI Document: Upload a scanned copy of your PAN card, passport, Voter ID, or driving licence.

Submit & Track: Submit the request and note the URN to track your update status.

Most name corrections are processed within days to a few weeks, after which you can download your updated e-Aadhaar.

How to Update Aadhaar Address Online

Updating your Aadhaar address is quick and simple through the UIDAI myAadhaar portal. Ensure your mobile number is linked to Aadhaar for OTP verification.

Step-by-step guide:

Visit the myAadhaar portal and sign in using your Aadhaar number, captcha, and OTP.

Click on the ‘Address Update’ option after logging in.

Select ‘Update Aadhaar Online’ on the next screen.

Read the instructions and click ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ .

Choose ‘Address’ from the demographic options and proceed again.

Your current address will be displayed. Scroll down to enter the new address, fill in ‘Care of’ details, select the post office, choose a Proof of Address document, upload the scanned copy, and click Next .

Verify the preview, and if all details are correct, make the INR 50 non-refundable payment to submit the request.

You can track your update status using the URN generated after submission.

