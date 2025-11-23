Kolkata, November 23: The Kolkata municipal authorities are set to announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 23 today, releasing the outcomes for all eight rounds at different times during the day. Participants of this popular Satta Matka–inspired game can check the newest winning digits and live round-by-round updates on platforms like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Known locally as Kolkata FF, this lottery-style game is played exclusively within Kolkata, West Bengal. Every day, it features eight separate rounds, known as bazis, with the results published sequentially. Those looking to track the outcomes continuously can also refer to the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for November 23, 2025.

This popular lottery-style game operates on a format reminiscent of Satta Matka, featuring several rounds that unfold throughout the day. Results are released at regular intervals, keeping players invested and eager for the next update. With eight separate opportunities to try their luck, participants remain engaged from start to finish as each round’s outcome is revealed. Similar to the traditional Matka system, Kolkata Fatafat involves number predictions and betting, with the winners declared after every single bazi. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 22, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 23, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 890 360 167 239 7 9 4 4

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, 13 states permit lottery, with West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Maharashtra among them. Before being a part of the lottery game, it is advisable for individuals to familiarise themselves with the legal framework and regional regulations before participating. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Players should also be clear about the gameplay, number-selection system, and how the results are announced. Viewing the lottery purely as entertainment and not as a fast track to income helps ensure a more responsible, mindful, and enjoyable experience for all.

