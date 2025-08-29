New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Amid the central government's push for clean energy, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said that the number of CNG stations in the country will more than double to 18,000 from the current 8,150 in the next five years.

In a social media post, Puri highlighted the achievements under the government's "One Nation, One Gas Grid" plan, calling it the blueprint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Bharat.

Also Read | Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Funny Slogans For 3 Days Ganpati: Share Hinglish Sayings, Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers of Lord Ganesha To Bid Farewell To Ganpati Bappa.

The minister shared that the country had only 738 CNG stations in 2014. Today, that number has risen to more than 8,150 across the nation, powering buses, autos, and cars with affordable, clean fuel. By 2030, this network will expand further to over 18,000 stations.

The minister noted that the city gas distribution network has seen unprecedented expansion over the past decade. What was just 55 geographical areas in 2014 has today grown to 307 areas, covering almost the entire country, reaching 99 per cent of the population and 96 per cent of the land area.

Also Read | 'Bugonia': Emma Stone Reveals She Believes in Aliens at Venice Film Festival While Promoting Her Upcoming Sci-Fi Film.

Currently, 1.52 crore households are connected through piped natural gas (PNG), making kitchens safer and cleaner.

Behind this transformation is the gas pipeline network, the backbone of the system. At present, pipelines stretch across 25,429 kilometers, with ongoing construction expected to expand this to 33,475 kilometers by 2030. This integrated system ensures uninterrupted fuel flow from the coasts to the remotest towns.

The minister highlighted that the country is also moving toward greener fuels. So far, 113 compressed biogas (CBG) plants have been commissioned, with 78 more in the pipeline.

Nearly 42,800 tonnes of CBG were procured last year, and blending targets have been set at 1 per cent for this year, rising to 5 per cent by 2028.

As per the govt data, India's total installed capacity reached 476 GW as of June 2025. Of this, 240 GW comes from thermal power, accounting for 50.52 per cent of the mix.

Non-fossil fuel sources contribute 235.7 GW, or 49 per cent of total capacity, including 226.9 GW of renewable energy and 8.8 GW of nuclear. Gas-based power contributes 20 GW to the total.

Over the past eleven years, India has made remarkable progress in renewable energy. In line with the COP26 commitment, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working to achieve 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)