Indian Brands rush to secure their own DotBRAND Top Level Domain as surges ahead of ICANN New gTLD Round 2026

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], January 22: As the global internet governance body ICANN prepares to reopen applications for new generic top-level domains (gTLDs) in April 2026, Indian companies are showing unprecedented interest in securing their own branded internet extensions -- commonly referred to as DotBRAND domains.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Star Thursday Lottery Result of January 22 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Domain industry consultants and registry service providers report a sharp rise in enquiries from Indian startups, consumer brands, banks, and large conglomerates over the past 3 months. The renewed interest comes after a 14-year gap since ICANN's last new gTLD application window in 2012, when global brands such as BMW, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and BNP Paribas secured their own brand-specific domains.

"Indian brands are approaching DotBRAND domains very differently this time," said Venkatesh Venkatasubramanian, a DotBRAND advisor and founder of NewgTLDProgram.com. "In 2012, DotBRANDs were seen largely as experimental. In 2026, they are being evaluated as core digital infrastructure -- on par with trademarks, cloud platforms, and cybersecurity investments."

Also Read | Republic Day Parade 2026: Ministry of Culture To Showcase '150 Years of Vande Mataram' Tableau Featuring Original Manuscript and Folk Artistes at Kartavya Path.

Startups join large enterprises in New gTLD programWhat distinguishes the upcoming ICANN New gTLD round is the participation of venture-backed startups and digital-first companies alongside traditional enterprises. According to industry estimates, more than 60% of recent DotBRAND enquiries from India are coming from startups in fintech, consumer internet, SaaS, and D2C sectors.

Founders see branded top-level domains as a way to control customer trust, reduce phishing risks, and create a unified digital identity across websites, apps, email, and marketing campaigns. A DotBRAND domain allows a company to operate an exclusive namespace -- for example, pay.brand or support.brand -- where every domain name is verified and controlled by the brand itself.

"In sectors like fintech, healthtech, and marketplaces, trust is no longer optional," Venkatesh noted. "A DotBRAND top level domain instantly tells users that the domain is authentic. That has a measurable impact on conversion rates, customer confidence, and fraud reduction."

Limited window, long-term advantage of DotBRAND domainsICANN's 2026 application round will remain open for approximately 12-15 weeks, with each DotBRAND application costing $227,000 in application fees alone, excluding consulting and operational costs. While the upfront investment is significant, brands increasingly view it as a long-term strategic asset rather than a marketing expense.

Globally, DotBRAND operators have reported tangible benefits, including reduced phishing incidents, lower dependency on defensive domain registrations, and stronger brand recall. In India, where digital adoption is expanding rapidly across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, the appeal is even stronger.

"India's digital economy is scaling faster than its trust mechanisms," said Venkatesh. "DotBRANDs offer brands a way to future-proof their online presence for the next 20 to 30 years."

Scarcity drives urgency for DotBRAND Domain NamesUnlike regular domain extensions, DotBRAND domain names are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis and are permanently exclusive to the applying brand. Once the application window closes, brands that miss the opportunity may have to wait another decade or more.

With ICANN confirming April 30, 2026 as the opening date for the next round, DotBRAND advisors expect demand from Indian applicants to intensify through 2025 as board-level discussions and feasibility studies accelerate.

"Brands that understand the strategic value of DotBRAND Domains early will have a clear advantage," Venkatesh said. "This is not about owning another domain name. It is about owning the exact name of a brand in the form of a domain name aligned permanently with your brand."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)