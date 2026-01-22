New Delhi, January 22: The Ministry of Culture has announced that its tableau for the Republic Day Parade 2026 will be themed ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’. The display aims to highlight the national song as a symbol of India’s civilisational memory and cultural continuity, marking a century and a half since its composition by Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay in 1875.

The tableau will serve as a visual narrative of the song’s journey from a revolutionary anthem during the colonial era to a modern expression of national identity. According to Vivek Agarwal, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, the display is designed to function as a moving archive, translating historical values into a shared visual language for the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming Details: Know Where and How To Watch Online Telecast of the Grand Parade.

Republic Day Tableau 2026

The 2026 presentation will feature a tractor carrying a representation of the original manuscript of Vande Mataram. It will be accompanied by folk artists from all four directions of the country, intended to showcase India’s vast cultural plurality. This arrangement symbolises how the song united various regions and faiths during the struggle for independence.

A central element of the tableau will focus on the present generation, referred to as ‘Gen-G’. These performers will render the song inspired by the historic version of Vishnupant Pagnis. Pagnis is remembered for his recording in Raga Sarang, where he strategically altered the sequence of verses to bypass colonial censorship, making it a landmark example of artistic resistance.

150 Years of Vande Mataram

For the sixth consecutive year, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) has been tasked with conceptualising and executing the Ministry's tableau. Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, stated that the theme was chosen to reflect collective national consciousness rather than just the achievements of a single department.

The song, originally composed in 1875, was famously described by Sri Aurobindo as a spiritual force capable of awakening the nation. During the freedom movement, it was sung in prisons and processions, eventually becoming a foundational element of India's emotional and ethical landscape. January 26, 2026: Why India Marks 77th Republic Day and Not 78th/

Through this 2026 display, the Ministry seeks to connect the history of the freedom struggle with contemporary aspirations. The tableau will underscore the song’s enduring relevance as India celebrates its democratic heritage.

