Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): India offers affordable and quality education to the International students and the potential of the Indian education system at global level remains untapped as India has more than 800 universities and 10,000 colleges. During the pandemic, the shift to online and digital education has created a path where quality education is accessible to all.

This was stated by Manoj Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, EdCIL. He was speaking during the valedictory session of the two-day diplomatic conclave on the theme of 'Cost Effective Higher & Technical Education Matching Global Standard' at the campus of Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Sandeep Goel, Chief General Manager, EdCIL; V. Muraleedharan, Honorable Minister of State for External Affairs; Ambassadors from 24 countries including Indonesia, Tanzania, Iran, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Togo, Malawi and Zimbabwe; Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor Chandigarh University and Dr. R.S Bawa, Pro-Chancellor, Chandigarh University were the other dignitaries who were present on the occasion.

During his inaugural speech, Manoj Kumar said, "The feedback and inputs given by Ambassadors are really important and we will work together with the Indian universities to inculcate the outcomes of this diplomatic conclave in our Study in India initiative. The Study in India initiative has opened new avenues and markets of International students for Indian universities and colleges including Vietnam, Eswatini and Vietnam."

Manoj Kumar further said, "Over the period of time Indian universities have diversified by offering new-age programs in emerging areas. EdCIL under the direction of the Ministry of Education started identifying the potential countries where the demands of Indian institutions would be generated; in the beginning only 25 countries were identified which is now raised to 48." In India, more than 164 institutions are covered under the Study in India program. The Indian education system is now a well-known brand all over the world. Everything from application to admission is now done online and in transparent mode, and Study in India is soon coming with its mobile application which will help the students to easily register under Study in India program. Global students have the chance to be recruited in the top MNCs because most of the top MNCs are recruiting from India. The Study in India program is now diversifying its focus from STEM education to Buddhism, Yoga and Ayurveda."

While talking about the Study in India program, Sandeep Goel, Chief General Manager, EdCIL, said, "On the basis of NAAC and NIRF rankings by the Government of India, the top 164 institutes of the country have been selected under Study in India program. The degrees obtained in the universities of India are internationally recognized." Speaking further, Sandeep Goel said, "If any international educational institutions want to start exchange programs with Indian educational Institutes, then EdCIL under Study in India will cooperate in simplifying the procedures for exchange among Indian educational institutions and international universities."

During his virtual address V. Muraleedharan said, "National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 would transform higher education by making it more holistic and multidisciplinary with a focus on skills, entrepreneurship, excellence in quality including in vocational courses. NEP will emphasize on developing the Indian approach in internationalization of higher education. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely working with the Ministry of Education to promote the NEP with foreign interlocutors through Indian embassies and consultant." V. Muraleedharan further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the new National Education Policy in July 2020 replacing it with the 34-year-old national policy on education of 1986 with an objective to make India into a vibrant knowledge hub. The new National Education Policy has introduced transformative and qualitative changes in India's education system." "With its multidisciplinary approach, flexible curriculum, creative combination of subjects and integration of vocational education, NEP 2020 will act as a building block towards making India a hub for international education," added V. Muraleedharan.

Federico Salas Lotfe, Ambassador of Mexico to India, speaking on this occasion said, "Mexico is geographically far away from India, but nowadays with the help of technology and communication a strong relationship is built between the two countries, regardless of the distance. Distance has not been a hindrance in the closer ties to improve the contacts between the students and the people of the two countries and also both the nations share a common vision for the futuristic education." Federico Salas Lotfe added, "Youth is the future of every country, and today we are gathered here to discuss how we can help students in achieving their goals. Strategic efforts should be promoted between Chandigarh University and Mexico's higher education institutions to facilitate the process of academic transformation, accreditation and various facilities for the students living in different countries." "In view of the various aspects related to student and faculty exchange, a meeting was organized between the Universities' officials of both the countries in the year 2019 and its next edition will be held in India in the year 2022 which will focus on the strategic partnership in facilitating higher education to the students of both the countries," added Federico Salas Lotfe.

While talking about promoting collaborative activities between the 2 countries, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi said, "Both India and Argentina have technology-based farming systems and both the countries should work together in the field of agriculture. India and Argentina can also work together in the field of IT sector as well as in satellite and space sector with various exchange programs."

Speaking on the occasion, Grace Akello, Uganda High Commissioner to India, said, "It is important for foreign students studying in India to be part of the practical knowledge curriculum in the fields of engineering and nursing. In order to gain a better understanding of the needs of world-class industries, opportunities have to be provided to African students through internships and industrial tours in Indian industries." Speaking further Grace Akello said, "African students should be provided employment in India in accordance with the African government's human resource regulations. Students must be provided with practical knowledge in addition to theoretical education for qualitative improvements."

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of the Republic of Chile, Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve said, "The focus should be on value-added exchange programs and development-based knowledge programs while promoting the internationalization of science, technology and education." "To enhance cooperation on programs of study in both the countries, the administrative route would have to be facilitated to improve progress on visa, credit transfer," added Juan Rolando Angulo Monsalve.

Speaking on the occasion, Aaron Nuamah Sintim, First Secretary, Consular Officer, Ghana High Commission, said, "Both the countries can enhance cooperation in the areas of research, innovation and creativity, while working together in the field of health sciences to explore more opportunities and possibilities." "There is a need to focus on making the academic system attractive through the new education policy of the Government of India which also emphasizes globalization of education. Indian students must come to Ghana for cultural integration and exchange programs so that Indian students can also learn about the rich heritage of Ghana," added Aaron Nuamah Sintim.

