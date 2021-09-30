Several years ago, Pip Dhaliwal worked as a mortgage officer for a traditional banking institution. If you told him back then that he'd eventually become the founder of Freedom Capital, a full-service commercial brokerage specializing specifically in alternative financing, he probably would think you were joking. So, how did this all happen?

While working as a mortgage officer, Pip Dhaliwal noticed something problematic. Fully employed clients were the priority, while other clients with unique situations, such as investors and entrepreneurs, would often receive denials. These were motivated people who wanted to start businesses to change their lives, but they struggled to receive the capital needed from standard banking institutions to get started. Noticing this was a considerable problem for hundreds of people, he decided it was time to take action, ultimately leading to the start of Freedom Capital.

"The standard banks follow a specific protocol that typically involves looking solely into a person's net income and credit history instead of checking out other factors, such as the story behind the applicants and the potential they have," shared Dhaliwal. "It was frustrating for me to see, so I could only imagine how frustrating it was for the entrepreneurs and investors to constantly receive those denials over other people, even when they had such great potential. It's the reason I started Freedom Capital to cater to borrowers who'd often receive denials because they're unconventional borrowers."

He knew the importance of supporting people with dreams of doing more in life. So instead of seeing these people as numbers, Freedom Capital cares about each client and wants to hear their stories. Many applicants are entrepreneurs with serious goals they'd like to achieve. Still, one of the things holding them back is the constant denials from other banking institutions when they apply for lending. Now, entrepreneurs in Canada have the option of working with Dhaliwal's company to get professional help and financial assistance without all the added stress.

"Freedom Capital has a team of professionals that collectively have over 20 years of experience in alternative mortgage lending. We use the experience and knowledge to create incredible opportunities for non-traditional borrowers in a world where most institutions turn them away. These people may have received denials in the past due to a lack of credit history or traditional income sources," said Dhaliwal. "We care about our clients and want to help them reach their goals. We don't just offer alternative lending — we discuss hidden costs, go over agreement terms, and answer any questions. Our team wants people to feel comfortable coming to us when they need help with alternative mortgage lending. It makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone involved."

Freedom Capital's team looks forward to servicing hundreds of clients each year as a full-service commercial brokerage. The goal is to continuously provide quick solutions to those who need them, regardless of the scenario. The self-proclaimed team of specialists takes on many challenges in the alternative and commercial financing industry to help hundreds of people each year, including investors and entrepreneurs.