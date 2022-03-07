Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.02 against a US dollar on Monday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict dampened investors' sentiments.

At the interbank foreign currency market, the rupee hit a low of 77.02 against a US dollar in the intra-day trade on Monday against its Friday's close at 76.16 against a dollar.

Also Read | #JungHaeIn In Talks To Join #KangHaNeul In New KBS Drama

….

The Indian rupee has weakened sharply in the last couple of weeks due to a sharp rise in crude oil prices in the international markets.

The Brent crude oil price surged to near $130 a barrel, the highest level since 2008.

Also Read | SSC CHSL 2021-22: Last Date to Apply Today on ssc.nic.in; Here is How to Register.

Due to high crude oil prices, India's trade and fiscal deficits are set to rise. This will put increasing pressure on the Indian currency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)