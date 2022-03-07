New Delhi, March 7: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) application process closes today, March 7. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates can, however, pay the fee in online mode till March 8, 11 pm. The last date and time for the generation of offline challan is March 9.

The SSC CHSL will be a two-tier exam with the first tier exam scheduled to be held in May. As per the schedule, the registrations for CHSLE would end at 11 pm today and those who are yet to apply online can do so on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2021-22 recruitment is being done for, "posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals.

SSC CHSL 2021-22: How to Apply

1: Candidates must visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in .

2: On the homepage, click on the SSC CHSL 2021-22 Recruitment notification and link to apply online.

3: Give all important details as asked and upload the important documents.

4: Pay the registration fees and click on submit for completing the application process.

5: After submission, take a print of the SSC CHSL application form for future references.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed official notification on SSC CHSL 2021-22 recruitment before applying online. In case of any doubts, it is advised to reach out to SSC and to avoid any last-minute problems, apply before the deadline.

