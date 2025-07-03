VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: Indian tribal and folk music is steadily gaining international recognition, with grassroots artists taking traditional sounds to global audiences. In recent years, performances at international cultural festivals have brought attention to India's diverse and often underrepresented tribal communities.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Run Firm Lays Off Around 9,000 Employees, Hits Xbox Division To Close The Initiative Game Studio Following Perfect Dark Cancellation.

At events such as the North East Festival in Bangkok (2022) and RRREC Fest in Jakarta (2022), Indian tribal musicians captivated foreign audiences with regional dialects, traditional instruments, and centuries-old storytelling. The performances were widely appreciated for their authenticity and cultural depth.

Among the artists contributing to this growing global interest is Arunachal Pradesh-based musician David Angu, who has participated in several international cultural events. His recent tour in Japan in 2024 featured performances of traditional tribal songs rooted in harvest rituals, seasonal changes, and local folklore. These international appearances are helping bring Northeast India's unique musical traditions to a wider global audience.

Also Read | Did Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya Just Drop a Secret Vacation Hint? Fans Spot Clues After Rumoured Couple Posts Photos From Same Exotic Location (See Posts).

Domestically, the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav held in 2024 also provided a significant platform for tribal artists. Performers, including David Angu, showcased their art in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underlining the government's emphasis on promoting indigenous cultures as part of India's broader national identity.

Officials from the Ministry of Culture have acknowledged the growing role of tribal and folk artists in enhancing India's cultural diplomacy. "Such platforms not only preserve India's rich folk heritage but also allow global audiences to experience the diversity of Indian culture," a ministry official said.

With sustained participation in international festivals and increasing interest from global audiences, Indian tribal music is gradually emerging as a significant cultural export, led by the dedication of grassroots artists who are keeping ancient traditions alive on modern stages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)