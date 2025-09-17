VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 17: September 15, 2025 - Quickship Global Express, India's fastest-growing and only profitable cross-border logi-tech company, today unveiled its next-generation AI-driven logistics platform -- setting a new industry benchmark for international shipping. With this launch, Quickship cements its position as the market leader in cross-border logistics, empowering Indian MSMEs, exporters, e-commerce sellers, and personal shippers to move goods across borders with unmatched ease, transparency, and cost efficiency.

Transforming Global Trade with AI & Smart Integrations

For decades, small and mid-sized businesses faced rising logistics costs, fragmented carrier networks, and a lack of visibility in global trade. They were often forced to choose between postal services -- economical but unreliable -- or branded global networks that are reliable but exorbitantly expensive.

Quickship bridges this gap by offering the best of both worlds. Its AI-powered platform eliminates these barriers by delivering a single digital gateway where businesses can instantly compare rates, ship seamlessly, and track shipments in real time -- backed by enterprise-grade reliability.

Key Highlights of the Platform:

* Compare Rates in Seconds - Instant multi-carrier quotes, including Quickship's own branded global network.

* Faster Onboarding - Register and begin shipping in under 30 minutes.

* AI-Optimized Shipping - Network and cost optimization helps MSMEs save up to 20%.

* End-to-End Visibility - Real-time track & trace builds trust and confidence.

* Plug-and-Play Integrations - APIs for e-commerce and marketplace connectivity.

* Data-Driven Insights - Smart dashboards to plan growth strategies with precision.

A Mission Beyond Logistics

Quickship's mission goes beyond moving parcels -- it's about enabling Indian businesses to compete globally on equal terms.

Amardeep Singh Khurana, Founder & CEO of Quickship Global Express, said:

"Quickship is not just an express logistics provider -- we are India's cross-border growth partner. By 2027, we aim to empower over 5,000 businesses with AI-driven solutions that cut costs, boost visibility, and open doors to global markets."

Sachin Gupta, Co-Founder & CTO, added:

"Our AI platform delivers enterprise-grade logistics capabilities to MSMEs, ensuring they enjoy the same transparency, control, and efficiency as global giants."

Why Quickship Matters for MSMEs

The $32 billion Indian cross-border e-commerce industry is set for explosive growth. Yet MSMEs -- responsible for 40% of India's exports -- struggle with unreliable partners and prohibitive costs. Quickship fills this gap by:

* Reducing logistics costs to boost MSME competitiveness.

* Providing one-stop shipping solutions that save time and effort.

* Delivering transparency that builds trust with global buyers.

* Expanding India's Footprint Across Borders

With a reach spanning over 220+ countries through branded and self-operated networks in Canada, the USA, the UK, Europe, and Australia, and with planned expansion in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, Quickship is building the most trusted global logistics ecosystem. Its AI platform is a defining milestone on the path to becoming the No. 1 cross-border logistics enabler from India.

About Quickship Global Express

Quickship Global Express is India's fastest-growing and only profitable cross-border Logi-tech company, established in 2015. Headquartered in New Delhi, with global offices in Canada, the USA, the UK, and Australia, Quickship combines technology, trust, and operational excellence to serve exporters, aggregators, e-commerce sellers, and personal shippers. With a vision to become a billion-dollar global enterprise by 2030, Quickship is transforming how the world ships -- helping businesses compare. Ship. Relax.

