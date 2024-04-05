New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): India's foreign exchange reserves rose for the sixth straight week to hit a fresh all-time high of USD 645.583 billion in the week ending on March 29, as per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The foreign exchange kitty was at USD 642.631 billion prior to the week that ended on March 29.

India's foreign currency assets (FCA), the biggest component of the forex reserves rose by USD 2.354 billion to USD 570.618 billion, the central bank's weekly statistical data showed on Friday.

Gold reserves during the week rose by USD 673 million to USD 52.160 billion.

In the calendar year 2023, the RBI added about USD 58 billion to its foreign exchange kitty. In 2022, India's forex kitty slumped by USD 71 billion cumulatively. Foreign exchange reserves have risen about USD 23 billion, on a cumulative basis, in 2024 so far.

Forex reserves, or foreign exchange reserves (FX reserves), are assets that are held by a nation's central bank or monetary authority.

It is generally held in reserve currencies, usually the US Dollar and, to a lesser degree, the Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling.

The country's foreign exchange reserves last touched their all-time high in October 2021. Much of the decline after that can be attributed to a rise in the cost of imported goods in 2022.

Also, the relative fall in forex reserves could be linked to the RBI's intervention, from time to time, in the market to defend the uneven depreciation in the rupee against a surging US dollar.

Typically, the RBI, from time to time, intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including through the sale of dollars, to prevent a steep depreciation in the rupee.

The RBI closely monitors the foreign exchange markets and intervenes only to maintain orderly market conditions by containing excessive volatility in the exchange rate, without reference to any pre-determined target level or band. (ANI)

