New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI): India's initiative in developing a group standard for whole millet grains recieved global recognition during the 88th Executive Committee meeting of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CCEXEC88) held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from 14-18 July 2025.

The milestone was approved at the 47th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC47) in 2024 and was reviewed during the CCEXEC88. The work was chaired by India in collaboration with Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal as co-chairs.

Also Read | South Africa Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out SA-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

The initiative's terms of reference were recently finalised at the 11th Session of the Codex Committee on Cereals, Pulses and Legumes (CCCPL11) in April 2025.

India, an elected member of CCEXEC, played a key role in the high-level meeting inaugurated by Godfrey Magwenzi, Deputy Director General and Director of Cabinet, FAO, and Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control, WHO.

Also Read | WCL 2025 Live Streaming in India: Watch England Champions vs Australia Champions Online and Live Telecast of World Championship of Legends T20 Cricket Match.

The Committee also lauded India's leadership in finalising new standards for fresh dates, a project stemming from the 23rd session of the Codex Committee on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (CCFFV23).

These standards will be reviewed for adoption at the upcoming 48th session of CAC in November 2025. Additionally, India will co-chair upcoming efforts to develop standards for fresh turmeric and broccoli.

India took an active stance in shaping the Codex Strategic Plan 2026-2031, particularly in defining SMART Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure measurable outcomes.

India also spotlighted its regional capacity-building initiatives in nations like Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, which have received recognition from the FAO.

A key takeaway was India's encouragement to less active Codex member nations to leverage the Codex Trust Fund for mentorship programs, underscoring India's commitment to global food safety and cooperation.

The Indian delegation, representing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and FSSAI, was instrumental in asserting national interests and supporting inclusive international standards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)