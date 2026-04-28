Business News | India's MSMEs Get a Prime-Time Boost with SIDBI's 'MSME Samvaad'

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Entrepreneurs across India now have a dedicated platform to access practical, expert-led business insights. The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), in collaboration with Prasar Bharati, has launched 'SIDBI MSME Samvaad'- a knowledge-driven television programme designed to support MSMEs in making informed and confident business decisions.

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As India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, MSMEs continue to play a pivotal role in driving employment, innovation, and exports. At the same time, challenges such as access to timely finance, regulatory compliance, digital adoption, and market expansion remain critical. 'MSME Samvaad' addresses these realities through practical, solution-oriented discussions tailored to the needs of entrepreneurs.

Real Insights. Real Business Impact.

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Each episode brings forward real-life case studies that demonstrate how MSMEs are overcoming challenges and scaling effectively. From optimising working capital through TReDS platforms to achieving significant growth by strengthening cash flow management, leveraging digital lending, and expanding market linkages- the programme highlights strategies that are practical, relevant, and replicable.

Covering key themes such as access to finance, compliance, innovation, sustainability, digital transformation, and enterprise growth, the programme features insights from SIDBI officials, policymakers, industry experts, and successful entrepreneurs- offering clarity on decisions that directly impact business performance.

Engage. Learn. Grow.

A distinctive feature of 'MSME Samvaad' is its interactive "Ask the Expert" segment, where viewers can submit their queries and receive guidance from domain experts. This ensures the programme remains closely aligned with real-world business challenges faced by MSMEs.

Each episode delivers actionable insights you can apply immediately- whether it's identifying new financing avenues, improving operational efficiency, or unlocking new growth opportunities. For instance, one episode may highlights how a manufacturing MSME reduced its working capital cycle by using TReDS platforms for invoice discounting, while another may showcase how a small enterprise scaled its turnover from ₹20 crore to over ₹100 crore by improving cash flow management, adopting digital lending solutions, and strengthening market access.

With 'MSME Samvaad', SIDBI extends its role beyond financial support to fostering a more informed, empowered, and resilient MSME ecosystem-enabling entrepreneurs to navigate challenges and accelerate growth with confidence.

The programme airs every second and fourth Saturday at 7:00 PM on Doordarshan National and regional channels, ensuring wide accessibility across the country - making it a must-watch for MSMEs seeking timely and actionable guidance.

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