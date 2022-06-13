New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI/OP Jindal University): India's renowned behavioural scientist Dr Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behavioral Sciences (JIBS) has assumed his position as the Vice President of the World Society of Victimology (WSV) at the 17th International Symposium on Victimology in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain.

Dr Sahni is only the second person from India to be elected as the Vice President of WSV. As the new Vice President, Dr Sahni will serve a two-year tenure starting this June. WSV is a non-governmental organization focusing on research in victimology with members from areas such as academia, policy making, and governance. It holds special consultative status with the United Nations.

Earlier, Dr Sahni was elected as an executive member of WSV for a period of five years. Both the positions will run concurrently. The members of the WSV elect the Executive Committee- including President and Vice Presidents- which governs the Society and acts on behalf of the membership. He is the only second Indian after Dr K. Chockalingam- Founder President of Indian Society of Victimology- to be elected as the Vice President of WSV.

Dr Sahni has been rewarded for his pioneering role in organizing various editions of International Conference of Victim Assistance. He has been a co-convenor of Asian Post Graduate Course in Victimology, Victim Assistance, and Criminal Justice in partnership with WSV.

"I am elated for being elected to such a prestigious office. I will continue to promote victimology, not just nationally but internationally through various events, courses and projects in pipeline for future endeavours," Dr Sahni, who is also Director at Centre for Victimology and Psychological Studies (CVPS) in O.P. Jindal Global University, said.

"I am confident that my candidature will help in advancing research in the field and positively contribute to the objectives of WSV," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr Sahni is contributing to international victim assistance programmes through his membership in UN Liaison Committee with WSV. He has also been involved in promoting victimology research through his role as editor-in-chief of the journal "Global Advances of Victimology & Psychological Studies".

