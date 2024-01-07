Chennai, January 7: The strength of India and its aim to become a developed country lie in the strength of its states and the Union territories, and it would not be easy to reach the target without the contribution from all parts of the country, said Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal. "The strength of India, the strength of a Viksit Bharat, lies in its strong pillars which are its 28 states and the eight union territories of India. I believe when Tamil Nadu aspires for a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, we are having an ambitious goal of 18 per cent growth every year," said the minister here in Chennai, addressing Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024.

"I am delighted that Tamil Nadu has taken an ambitious vision to be a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030. And I wish the government, captains of industry, and the people of Tamil Nadu well in this endeavour to take Tamil Nadu to greater heights." "No country can become a developed nation as we aspire to be by 2047, when we celebrate a hundred years of independence, without every part of the country developing and contributing to the growth of the country." Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s Manufacturing Facility in California Says ‘Missed Elon Musk’s Magnetic Presence’.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Piyush Goyal noted that one of the first comments and guidance to the country that the PM gave was that India will grow when its states grow, and every part of the country needs to contribute to the success and growth in meeting the aspirations of 1.4 billion citizens.

"That is what will drive industrialization, new jobs, and new work opportunities. It will help the young boys and girls to aspire for big goals in life," Goyal said. Goyal said the central government has been working along with the governments of Tamil Nadu to work towards faster industrialization, towards providing welfare to the people of Tamil Nadu and ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth in the state. Union Minister Piyush Goyal Unveils Initiatives to Enhance Opportunities in Indian Music Industry.

As recently as this week, the Prime Minister inaugurated and dedicated the nation and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu. The development projects include sectors such as rail, road, oil and gas, and shipping sectors in Tamil Nadu. Referring to the recent heavy rains, which led to the loss of lives and the significant loss of property, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences and also said that the central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu.

