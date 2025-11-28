New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday said that India's youthful and tech-friendly population gives the country a significant advantage over many developed nations in adapting to new skills, new technologies, and new ways of working.

Speaking at the FICCI 98th Annual General Meeting in Delhi, he highlighted that India's demographic strength, combined with rapid digital adoption, positions the country strongly in a world that is being reshaped by emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

Goyal said India has a "big advantage in skilling" at a time when most developed countries are struggling with an ageing population.

He noted that ageing societies also face a related challenge, a mature workforce that has grown accustomed to a certain way of working.

He stated "With a youthful population in India, connected to the net at a very young age, with a billion internet users, it's one of the greatest opportunities that we have in India, to have smart kids connected to the net, digitally wise, looking at what's happening around the world, experimenting with new ideas, willing to learn".

He drew a comparison with everyday experiences, pointing out that younger generations naturally adopt new technologies much faster.

"Our children adopt technology, they are very fast on their uptake compared to us," he said.

In many developed nations, he added, a growing number of people are gradually moving into social welfare systems because they are unable to adapt to changing technologies and work patterns.

Highlighting India's strength, the minister said Young Indians are digitally aware, exposed to global developments, experimenting with new ideas and willing to learn.

Goyal also pointed to the rapid adoption of AI tools in the country. "We all know that ChatGPT, second largest user base in the world, is today in India," he noted.

He said that if applied artificial intelligence is used smartly, it can transform the youth of the nation, skill them quickly in modern technologies and help India build an impactful presence in the global technology landscape.

Sharing his personal experience, Goyal said he runs a skill development centre in his constituency in Mumbai, which recently completed its first year. He expressed delight at the enthusiasm of young boys and girls learning both traditional vocations and "innovative and futuristic activities."

He emphasised the importance of industry partnership in skilling initiatives. He added that Blue Star trains young people on refrigeration technologies, creating a pool of manpower skilled in installation, repairs and maintenance. ITC, he said, trains youth in hospitality, an area of the future where traditional approaches will not be enough.

Goyal said this model can be scaled nationwide. "If FICCI takes this up as a mission, sets up skill development centers across the country in partnership with industry," India can multiply its skilling impact, he stated. (ANI)

